The Interior Ministry has completed its quota of cancellations for the week and removed 15 NGOs

According to ministerial agreements published this Tuesday, March 5, the Ministry of the Interior (MinT), under the control of the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, canceled another 15 non-profit organizations (NPOs/NGOs), two of them due to “voluntary dissolution”. Were cancelled. In the government newspaper La Gaceta.

Mint is canceling the NGO in different installments at a weekly rate starting from the year 2024. This year, 87 institutions have already been canceled in this manner. According to a count of Nicaraguan organizations working in exile, more than 3,500 NGOs have been disestablished since 2018.

Ministerial Agreement 16-2024-OSFL outlaws the following 13 NGOs:

1- Humanitarian Institute for Development Cooperation.

2- National Association of Sorghum Growers.

3- Strong God Missionary Association.

4- Association of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Real Estate Brokers.

5- Association of cotton growers and farmers of the department of Lyon.

6- Evangelistic and Community Ministry Association.

7- Chamber of Commerce and Services of Chinandega Department.

8- Belen Foundation for Social Development.

9- Sacuanjoche Women’s Group Foundation.

10- Jesus Divino Obrero Institute.

11- Sisters of Charity Foundation-Nicaragua.

12- Chontales Livestock Breeders Association.

13- United Foundation to help the needy.

According to the cancellation agreement, these 13 organizations were canceled for “non-compliance with their obligations”, they did not report their financial statements for a period ranging between 2 to 26 years, according to their The board of directors had expired terms and lacked transparency in the administration of funds.

As is customary, the Interior Ministry entrusted the Attorney General’s Office to carry out the transfer of the liquidated NGOs’ movable and immovable property, which for critics means confiscation.

voluntary dissolution

Ministerial Agreement 17-2024-OSFL cancels the following 2 NGOs due to “voluntary dissolution of members”:

1- Association “In Your Shoes” for the welfare and quality of life of families with disabled children.

2- Study and promotion center for livelihood.

The crackdown began in 2018 with nine NGOs, amid armed repression against civilian protests. These previously canceled NGOs were represented by opponents and/or critics of the Daniel Ortega regime.