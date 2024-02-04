The Internet Reacts to Demi Lovato’s Heart Attack Presentation at Cardiovascular Show

Demi Lovato’s recent performance of “Heart Attack” has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

On January 31, the beloved genius attended the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert.

According to the organization’s website, the event “celebrates progress toward health equity while calling for a renewed commitment to investing in women’s heart health in a fashion-forward musical kickoff to American Heart Month.”

While the festivities went off without a hitch, including a star-studded guest list, it was Lovato’s mini-concert that caught the attention of pop culture enthusiasts – particularly her performance of “Heart Attack”.

“While my next song is about the intense emotions that come with falling in love, heartbreak, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again, this song, for me, is about my journey. There are many parallels and a reminder. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Cool for the Summer’ artist introduced the song, saying, “How strong the mind-heart-body connection between all of us in the room really is.”

A few days after the festival, a video of Lovato’s above performance went viral on social media, with many people sharing their unfiltered opinions on her song selection.

A person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Demi Lovato sings “Heart Attack” at a show for women with heart problems. Goodbye.””

another fan Tweeted: “Demi Lovato’s Heart Attack song at the AHA Cardiovascular Disease event is really iconic.”

a third fan couple: “Demi Lovato needs to fire her entire team. Nobody thought to stop her from singing “Heart Attack” at an American Heart Association event?!”

While many users poked fun at the singer’s performance, others thought it was in poor taste to include “Heart Attack” in her set list – which prompted a representative for Lovato to issue a statement.

He talked about the connection between heart and mind. It was a sensitive moment aimed at championing the women in the room – that’s why Demi was on the show,” she explained. Entertainment Weekly.

“She started with a beautiful introduction about why she chose to sing and addressed the room, talking about the connection of the mind and heart. It was really a beautiful moment.”

