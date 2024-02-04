This is how the standings work in the Premier League

2024-02-03

tottenham (5th), despite the success of their Brazilian forwards richardson Letting go the victory in injury time against Everton (2-2), helping Aston Villa regain fourth place in the table after losing to Sheffield United (5-0), this Saturday the 23rd. Premier League ,

– Richardson Double –

Despite two goals from Brazilian striker Richarlison, Tottenham (5th) dropped two points during their visit to Everton.

Richarlison put ‘Spurs’ ahead on the scoreboard on two occasions (minutes 4 and 41), but the ‘Toffees’ equalized with goals from Jack Harrison (30) and Jarrad Branthwaite (90+4).

With this double, the Brazilian international reached 10 goals in the Premier League this season (ninth in the last eight league games), making him four of the top scorers in the English Championship (Haaland and Salah).

The 26-year-old forward did not celebrate the goals he scored against the team he played for from 2018 to 2022, when he was sold to Tottenham for $76 million.