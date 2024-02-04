This is how the standings work in the Premier League

2024-02-03
tottenham (5th), despite the success of their Brazilian forwards richardsonLetting go the victory in injury time against Everton (2-2), helping Aston Villa regain fourth place in the table after losing to Sheffield United (5-0), this Saturday the 23rd. Premier League,
I was very surprised by the publicity lutonWho achieved a score of 4-4 in Newcastle.
– Richardson Double –
Despite two goals from Brazilian striker Richarlison, Tottenham (5th) dropped two points during their visit to Everton.
Richarlison put ‘Spurs’ ahead on the scoreboard on two occasions (minutes 4 and 41), but the ‘Toffees’ equalized with goals from Jack Harrison (30) and Jarrad Branthwaite (90+4).
With this double, the Brazilian international reached 10 goals in the Premier League this season (ninth in the last eight league games), making him four of the top scorers in the English Championship (Haaland and Salah).
The 26-year-old forward did not celebrate the goals he scored against the team he played for from 2018 to 2022, when he was sold to Tottenham for $76 million.
‘Spurs’ missed the chance to get on the same points as Arsenal (third), who host leaders Liverpool in the main match of the weekend in England on Sunday.
And those two points at the top allow Aston Villa to finish fourth, qualifying for the Champions League thanks to their win against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday.
decline
Luton (16th) drew 4-4 against Newcastle and kept their heads out of the relegation zone four days after a 4-0 win against Brighton (4-0). With eight goals in two games, Rob Edwards’ men can dream of sustainability.
However, evertonThe historic England team is in the relegation position (18th) with 19 points, one point behind Luton Town (16th) and Nottingham Forest (17th), who have 20 points.
parties for leadership
On Sunday (10:30 Honduran time), Liverpool will return to the Emirates Stadium less than a month after eliminating Arsenal from the English Cup (2-0) in the third round.
Mikel Arteta’s men will be looking to avenge that defeat, a result that would allow them to rejoin the fight for the championship in the final stages of the season.
Manchester City will pay attention to what happens in north London, which concludes the day at home to Brentford (15th, 22 points) on Monday.
premier league standings table
With 51 points, Jurgen Klopp’s side lead the English Championship standings, five points clear of City and Arsenal, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a match pending a postponed match on the 18th.
