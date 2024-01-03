The killer of a Cuban butcher in Guyana has been sentenced to 16 years in prison

A man accused of murdering a Cuban butcher in Guyana has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Reports from the Guyana Daily News indicate that the incidents occurred during a robbery.

“Ofredis Duarte Campos, a Cuban national, was shot and killed during a robbery on February 20, 2020, on Cummings Street between Central and Quamina Streets in Georgetown,” they said.

“Patrick Felix Smith has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of that man. “During his appearance before Demerara High Court Judge Simon Morris-Ramlall last month, Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to the offense of murder,” he said.

Meanwhile, they reported that “the judge decided during Smith’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday that a 16-year prison sentence was appropriate for the crime. The Penitentiary Service was instructed to deduct the time the offender has spent in preventive custody from his 16-year prison sentence.

State councilors Rabina Christmas, Simran Gajraj and Praneta Seeraj prosecuted the case, while Smith was represented by lawyer Tariq Mohammed.

While driving to work on February 20, 2020, 35-year-old Campos was shot at about 6:44 a.m. by two men on a motorcycle, one of whom had a gun.

Smith was riding a motorcycle.

“After a physical altercation, the motorist sitting in the rear pulled out a gun, and shot Campos three times before both drove off. “Later, police confirmed that Campos was shot in the upper chest, right wrist and under the chin,” he recalled.