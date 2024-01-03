American Horror Story: Delicate Release Date May Be Coming Soon (At Least According To Emma Roberts)

Popverse’s top stories of the day

We’re back, baby.

After a month-long break, the shooting of the twelfth season of American Horror Story Season 12, titled Delicate, has been completed. At least that appears to be the case, according to this post from AHS star Emma Roberts’ return:

Image Credit: Instagram, Emma Roberts

Before you start celebrating, here’s an important warning. It’s quite possible that what Roberts is referring to here His The last day of filming, rather than the last day of filming for the entire crew. Still, considering the fact that Roberts is literally the main character of this season, it’s very likely that the latter is true.

AHS fans already know that the first half of season 12 has already aired; It ran from September to October of 2023 before being broken due to the writers’ and actors’ strike last year. This update was our first possible confirmation that production on the show has been completed.

So what does this mean for anyone looking forward to the next AHS episode? Well, we’ve already speculated about the release date of American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two. To cut a long story short, if post-production for Part 2 of Delicate takes as long as it did for Part 1 (about four months), then we could see the debut of the second part in June of 2024.

However, keep in mind that this is just speculation on our part. Like the child at the center of Delicate’s story, the show will happen when it wants…

Or at least, when the dark forces that created it decide to unleash it upon the world.

We’re big fans of American Horror Story here at Popverse. If you’re interested in joining the anthology series yourself, check out our American Horror Story watch guide to begin your journey into the darkness.