Victor Guzman clarifies over alleged ‘fight’ with Veljko Paunovic |Video

during the tournament opening 2023 Of mx league, An alleged problem was reported between the then Technical Director of Chivas del Guadalajara Veljko Paunovic and current captain of the team Victor Guzman. The same thing that apparently caused Pocho to attack the Serbian strategist. However, the player himself has come forward refute these rumors And express that he has great respect for his former coach.

‘Fight between Pocho Guzman and Paunovic’

During an edition of the podcast “Los Broodies” Pocho Guzman, which come from double signature against him atlético de san luis On match day 5, he clarified that he never attacked Veljko Paunovic. Similarly, he revealed that the injury on the European coach’s eyebrow occurred during a practice session while playing football-tennis.

“Pauno he set me up in a match America or against Toluca, He decided not to involve me for his own reasons, I never questioned it. Whenever we finished training, the players would go to take a bath and the coaching staff would He kept playing football and tennis. so at that moment His assistants and paunoviks They fight for the ball in the net, he hits his assistant on the back of the head and his eyebrows go off.”

Similarly, the 29-year-old footballer revealed that the rumors started arising during He did not play the next game after the accident, Therefore, various media and fans started spreading the alleged fight between the player and the coach.