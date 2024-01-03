Google Bard is dead, long live Mithun!

To simplify all of its artificial intelligence tools, Google will now use a single name: Gemini. There will be free and paid versions

Various artificial intelligence tools Google From now on they will have only one name, Gemini, The same one the company used until now for the long language models (the engine that enables artificial intelligence applications to understand and express themselves naturally) made them possible.

This is similar to the decision taken by other technology companies that have opted for generative artificial intelligence tools and conversational applications in recent years. Microsoft, For example, it recently relaunched its strategy by grouping all its applications under the brand Copilot.

Behind both decisions is an effort to simplify the complex reality of artificial intelligence applications, in which different technologies and language models usually take the reins depending on the needs of each task.

for one Generative AI, For example, to create a picture from text, you must first understand the instructions received in natural language, for which you will need a series of specific tools. Then use the others to create the image.

In the past year, industry attention has turned to multimodal applications, which can provide responses in written, image, or even video or sound. They may also sometimes accept multiple types of media as part of the commands received (for example, a photo that the user wants edited in a specific way with commands written in natural language), something like which is not only incredibly complex but requires Jump between different models The languages ​​and generative engines that until recently were independent tools each had their own name.

So, simplifying this entire process under a single brand makes sense and reinforces the impression that you are talking to genuine “intelligence”.

The case of Google is exemplary. bard It was born as a conversational application based on the language model LaMDA, Later it changed to more complex and efficient models, Palm, Both of these models could understand and respond only to text. In December Bard adopted Gemini, the most advanced model developed by the company, which is multimodal. To avoid further confusion, Google has decided to name the product after the technology that makes it possible.

But Bard wasn’t Google’s only artificial intelligence. The company also had Couple, Which is an artificial intelligence designed to help in company productivity and creativity applications. From now on it will also be called Gemini. Everything is organized under one name.

Payment

This is not the only advantage. The change has also allowed Google to restructure the offering and offer different subscription levels to the tool. Gemini, formerly known as Bard, is still free, but it is possible to access a version that works with more advanced language models and therefore provides more complete or accurate answers.

This version is the same one known as Bard With from December gemini ultra and which will now be simply called Gemini advance. Gemini Ultra is Google’s most advanced language model, the first, according to the company, outperforms human experts In mmlu (Massively Multitasking Language Comprehension), a test that uses a combination of 57 subjects, including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics, to assess both knowledge and problem-solving ability.

Will be connected to Gemini Advance google one premium, A subscription service that offers 2 TB of cloud storage for 22 euros per month and another series of advantages, such as faster support speeds or a 10% discount on the company’s products.

In addition to being able to access via the web, Google has created a new app for Gemini Android, And prepares a version for iOS. In the coming months it will also reach applications where Duet was until now, such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.