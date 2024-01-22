The new Seiko Prospex Black Series upgrades diving watch functions

Line Seiko Prospex Black Series Among other things, it is one of the most emblematic collections of the brand. diving watches, It is therefore no surprise that the Japanese firm took up the challenge of renewing the mechanical models of 1965, 1968 and 1970, modernizing them so that they are perfectly adapted to diving as it is done today.

a better classic

This is how all three present themselves New Seiko Prospex watches, each of them designed to meet the needs of divers. The first version of the classic watch is Seiko Prospex Black Series “King Turtle”, which comes in a 45mm stainless steel case covered with a layer of carbonized titanium, as well as a bracelet of the same material. The dial is surrounded by a ceramic bezel and protected by an anti-reflective sapphire crystal with magnifying glass. The dial indications are easily recognizable due to the green LumiBrite coating on the hands, indices and numerals. Additionally, this watch, water resistant to 200 meters, is powered by the Caliber 4R36 automatic movement, giving the model a power reserve of over 40 hours.

Seiko Prospex Black Series “King Turtle”Etiquette

Another version of the watch is a solar-powered solar chronograph, dubbed seiko Prospex Black Series Speedtimer SSC923, Like its brother, this model also has a stainless steel case with titanium and carbon coating, however, it is slightly smaller than the first version, measuring 41 mm in diameter. On the dial, the various indications and hands of the watch are designed to be visible in the dark, again thanks to the use of green LumiBrite.

Additionally, the Speedtimer strap is made of braided nylon with a black leather lining, a first for this model. seiko, He chronograph watch It has a battery life of up to 6 months, thanks to the V192 caliber that it has inside and that is part of the solar movement, one of the most advanced innovations. Japanese watchmaker,