The New York Yankees agreed to Nestor Cortes Jr.

This day of January 11th has been one of the most intense days of the current low season. Teams will have until 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to sign agreements and avoid salary arbitration. One of the most active teams in this regard new York YankeesWhich tries to retain a good portion of its data.

This type of conversation can only be done with players with three to six years of experience mlb And they do not have any active contract for the following course. Similarly, players with more than two years of experience who have played a certain number of matches every year can opt for it.





One of those who meets these requirements is Cuban-American pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. who extended his stay bronx On this 11th January. The left-hander will look to have a more consistent 2024 and stay away from the problems that plagued him in 2023.

Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees extended his contract

Last year, Cortes Jr. was affected by several injuries, which kept him away from the field of play. in his third campaign mlb with new York Yankees He started only 12 games, of which he won five and lost two. Despite good records its effectiveness was not the best (4.97) and in 63.1 the shift is over 67 Male.

Well despite this, According to Journalist Mark Feinsand, Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees reached a $3.95 million settlement and thus avoid arbitration. Feinsand himself said last January that Cortes Jr. would win in 2023 $3.2 millionBecause with the current contract it will exceed that amount 700,000,

From everything it seems the Yankees are confident in what they can do.dirty nester» In your next year. The Raiders already know what the Cuban pitcher is capable of and that’s why they retained him. In his career in Las Mayores, Cortés Jr. has earned 24 wins, 11 losses and a good PCL. 3.82,

Despite this, he had his best seasons wearing the New York Yankees jersey (2021 and 2022). In the most recent of those two, the left-hander won 12 with only three losses and his earned run average was tremendous. 2.44, Additionally, in 158.1 innings he scored 163 runs and conceded 38 runs.