The situation remains as follows with a tie between Emelec and Independiente del Valle for date 6 of the Pro League. National Championship game

The sixth date of the first leg of the Pro League ended with a goalless draw of Club Sport Emelec against Independiente del Valle at the Jorge Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil.

The blue and striped team missed the opportunity to become the new championship leader and had to settle for the Honors Division. Aukas celebrated the result as he became the leader with 13 points.

Earlier, Universidad Católica defeated Ourense and defeated them 5–1, thus adding 10 points and placing themselves close to the leaders of the national competition. Then, Deportivo Cuenca and Delfín Jorge Andrade drew 0–0 at Cantos de Azogs.

The day started on Thursday. Liga de Quito crushes Imbabura SC at White House. Albos achieved its biggest win (5–0) so far this season thanks to a hat trick from Paraguay’s Alex Arce.

On Friday night, Barcelona SC saw activity again after a pause of more than 10 days. The Bullfighters played out a 1-1 draw against Macara at the Bellavista Stadium in Ambato city.

The goals of the match were scored by Dario Mina for the light blue team and Jenner Corzo for the yellow team.

Three matches were played on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Aukas beat Mushuk Runa 2-0 at home. The goals were scored by Colombian Jason Medina and Ecuadorian Angelo Mina.

Then, at the Reina del Cisne in Loja, Libertad FC got its first win of the season by defeating Técnico Universitario 1–0. The only goal was scored by striker Lautaro DiSanto.

Kumbaya became the surprise of the date by defeating El Nacional narrowly (1–0) in Olympique Atahualpa. The score came via a penalty in the final minutes. Melvin Diaz did not fail 12 steps. (D)