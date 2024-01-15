SHA Wellness Clinic arrives in Mexico

To say SHA Wellness means to talk about a place where health and well-being are the protagonists and that, from the Spanish Mediterranean coast, has become a place of pilgrimage for those who want to live the experience of disconnecting in a sanctuary Where each element is designed to nourish your mind, body and soul.

Its world-renowned facilities, chosen by thousands of travelers looking for a unique experience that combines medical excellence with the natural beauty that surrounds it, are designed to provide a calming and rejuvenating environment where you can relax. Can and can be revived.

Now, as part of the first phase of growth and international expansion and after 15 years of success in the health market, SHA Wellness Clinic crosses the ocean and makes the leap to Mexico, especially the most visited beach areas One of. opening the country in aztec SHA MexicoA new location that strives to meet the needs of the travelers who choose it, prioritizing their health and well-being on a personal and business level. Located in Costa Mujeres, in the state of Quintana Roo, in the eastern region of the Yucatán Peninsula, this new luxury wellness complex consists of 35 residences, 100 rooms and oceanfront suites.Which offers a pleasant stay exposed to the typical blues of the Mexican Caribbean, with a private white sand beach that also preserves guests’ tranquility.

SHA Mexico maintains the mission of SHA Wellness Clinic: to help people live longer and better lives through a holistic and comprehensive approach to health

A complex created by the renowned Mexican architecture studio Sordo Madaleno and the distinguished interior designer Alejandro Escudero, in which the interior and exterior merge organically with the environment that surrounds it, betting on sustainability and minimal environmental impact. with, because Every last detail has been taken care of, choosing natural and very Mexican ingredients.: ranging from ceramics and crafts typical of the region to indigenous materials such as wicker, marble, textiles from local communities, in addition to the use of renewable energy.

A place in which to disconnect, in which to tune up and reset, if you can put it that way, to settle the score at zero and begin new steps while keeping body and mind in balance.

your health program

As a hallmark that has characterized SHA in recent years, also at SHA Mexico each program is adapted to the needs and objectives that each guest who chooses their place wants to achieve. Something that is achieved through nine disciplines which are healthy nutrition, preventive and good aging medicine, holistic medicine, cognitive stimulation, advanced preventive diagnostics, wellness and inner balance, physical performance and the Healthy Living Academy, which is known as “K Known as “SHA method”

The SHA Method, developed and supervised by world-renowned experts, integrates the most cutting-edge treatments of scientific medicine – particularly in the preventive, genetic and anti-aging areas – with the most effective natural treatments, with a particular focus on highly therapeutic nutrition. By focusing.

Do you have 4 to 21 days to dedicate to your well-being? Perfect because this is the time when any of 5 programs Personalized health plans, similar to those created at the Spanish headquarters:

Rebalancing and Energy : Revitalize the body to restore and achieve maximum vitality, as well as physical and mental balance.

: Revitalize the body to restore and achieve maximum vitality, as well as physical and mental balance. Detox and optimal weight : Designed to provide remarkable and tangible results in the process of metabolic purification and reactivation.



: Designed to provide remarkable and tangible results in the process of metabolic purification and reactivation. Intensive detox and optimal weight : Effective synergy to cleanse the body and achieve healthy weight



: Effective synergy to cleanse the body and achieve healthy weight aging well and prevention : Preventive and innovative approaches to slowing cellular aging.



: Preventive and innovative approaches to slowing cellular aging. leader’s performance:Optimum performance and lasting vitality for those who live in extremely demanding conditions.



“I am excited to see the realization of our vision with the opening of the SHA Wellness Clinic in Mexico, opening a new chapter in integrative health and wellness. Our commitment to transformative health experiences and outstanding hospitality now extends to the heart of Mexico, where we invite people to embark on a journey of self-discovery and total health. It is a celebration of the harmonious combination of nature, science and luxury with the creation of a sanctuary where balance is not only achieved, but also welcomed,” Alejandro Battler, vice president and marketing director of AB Living tells us, who The group owns and operates the SHA.

SHAmadi, a place dedicated to the senses

At SHA, food is an important part of this quest for healing and well-being. In both Mexico and Spain, healthy nutrition has become a delicacy designed to conquer the most demanding palates. It is a nutrition based on foods of plant origin and, to a lesser extent, sea foods, ensuring that they are organic, seasonal and local as far as possible, while avoiding processed foods.

Upon arrival, SHA teams conduct a personal interview and health assessment as well as review each guest’s medical history. Subsequently, an oriental diagnosis gives the key to specifying an individualized diet and a healthy lifestyle program.

In the world we live in, we often eat based on how we’re feeling, which is why before designing any personalized menus, SHA teams offer a session. emotional eatingIdentifying the psychological and emotional reasons that create difficulties in maintaining healthy habits and optimal weight.

Be careful, and if you want to return home and maintain this healthy nutrition in your daily life, take healthy cooking classes during your stay to share knowledge and learn how to prepare delicious and healthy dishes. Don’t miss. The objective: to continue taking care of your diet after visiting SHA and your book with 70 recipes can also help you with this so that they can go from the SHA Wellness Table to your kitchen.

Where? Care. A Punta Sam 84, 77420 Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico

*Images: Courtesy