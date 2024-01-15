The Smartest, Most Expensive and Biggest Galaxy Cell Phones

He Samsung S24 Ultra It is the smartest, most expensive and largest cell phone in the history of the South Korean company’s successful Galaxy series. For several years in a row, Samsung’s S Ultra line was the premium top-of-the-range device, and the company is going to be just as big with the Ultra by 2024.

Samsung S24 Ultra launched this year has one new titanium finish, multiple artificial intelligence tools and a high starting price of $1,299 in the United States. It is estimated that it will reach Argentina in the coming weeks.

One of the most notable new features of the Samsung S24 Ultra is its build. This year’s model has a titanium frame, like apple iphone 15 pro Which allows for greater durability according to Samsung.

Unlike Apple, Samsung did not use materials in an effort to make the cell phone lighter. titanium is heavier than aluminumBut it is more durable, so it can be used less.

In this case Samsung chose the durability factor. The Samsung S24 Ultra weighs almost the same S23 Ultra (232 grams), making it slightly heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro-Max.

The second major change since the beginning Screen, The Samsung S24 Ultra comes with the same 6.8-inch 1440p display as the S23 Ultra, but it finally ditches the curved edges inherited from the Note series in favor of a flat screen.



Samsung S24 Ultra is known for its power.

Samsung S24 Ultra cameras

is still there slight curve on the edge of the deviceUnlike the straight-edged Samsung S24 and S24 Plus, however, there’s now much less chance of accidentally swiping the S Pen at the edge of the screen.

There’s another hardware change on the back of the phone: Samsung swapped out the S23 Ultra’s 10-megapixel 10x zoom for a 50-megapixel 5x zoom. uses a crop zoom Lossless up to 10x, and although this is no longer the native focal length, image quality should be improved at 10x compared to the S23 Ultra.

The hardware of the other four cameras hasn’t changed from last year, so they’re still working A main 200-megapixel f/1.7Apart from the 12-megapixel camera, there is a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back. Front selfie camera.

Samsung has filled its new series of cell phones with almost all the features artificial intelligence (AI) which is seen in other flagship cell phones till date. The Samsung S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24 are equipped with local and cloud-based AI features and run Google’s core Gemini models on the devices.

This is great news because Google forces you to buy the larger Pixel 8 Pro if you want all its AI benefits. The Samsung S24 series features some new image and video editing tools powered by Generative AI, highlighted throughout the user interface with a highly 3D-style star icon. google bard,

You can surround your photo subjects to isolate and resize them, move them, or remove them from the frame entirely. you can do it too Adjust horizon level in your photo And, instead of cropping it, have AI fill in the edges of the image.



The Samsung S24 Ultra comes with a stylus.

New features with artificial intelligence

you can Convert any video to 120 fps slow motion In fact, it doesn’t matter what mode, frame rate or even which camera you captured it with. Uses AI to interpolate missing frames.

Other features throughout the system include a new circle facility As for a Google search, that’s self-explanatory. The Samsung S24 series, along with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, are the first cell phones to feature it.

In any app, just press and hold navigation controller or the Home button, circle what you want to search on the screen and let Google do the rest.

Some AI functions are focused on Translation, It has a feature that acts as an interpreter on phone calls, translating your speech into the other party’s language in real time and vice versa. It works with 13 different languages.

You can also translate text conversations into another language, this feature is built into Samsung’s Keyboard app, so it works in any chat service. The keyboard can also suggest text based on what you’re typing Customize your message to make it more informal or professional,

voice recorder Samsung also offers Pixel-like live transcription with speaker tags and the ability to translate your transcription into another language. The Notes app also includes some useful tools, with the ability to automatically format and summarize pages.

Extended Software Support

And if any of the above is tempting enough to tempt you to upgrade your S23, you can stop right there. Samsung is planning to bring these artificial intelligence capabilities to smartphones S23 series And up to the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 at some point in the future.

Samsung S24 Ultra comes with a chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy In all areas where it is sold; This is not true for the S24 and S24 Plus, which only come with 8th Gen 3 in the US.

In other parts of the world, such as Argentina, they will use exynos chipsetHowever Samsung said that this will not affect AI capabilities. In terms of connectivity, it is also getting a boost to Wi-Fi 7.

Samsung joins Google for this offer Seven years of Android operating system updates For the Samsung S24 series, that includes seven years of security updates. He Samsung S24 Ultra It may cost a little more this year, but you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck if you plan to keep it for the long term.