Euskadi ranks 18th worldwide for its well-being

With a Human Development Index of 0.93, Euskadi ranks eighteenth worldwide for the high quality of life of its residents. This comes from the latest report of Eustat, the Basque statistical institute published this Wednesday, which applies the methodology of the United Nations Development Programme. The conclusion is clear: levels of well-being have improved in the last year across the Basque Country and quality of life is improving compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

This metric, which takes into account the dimensions of health, education and per capita income in Euskadi, “remains at the level of the most developed countries on the planet, just above Canada,” the document reads. Spain ranks 27th with a Human Development Index of 0.91, which is similar to the Basque Country and above the world average, which is 0.73. The classification is closed by Somalia with 0.38.

In any case, the data points to a “recovery” of well-being around the world “after the shock caused by the pandemic.” But this improvement is being “uneven” depending on the country. While members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have already read the 2019 Human Development Index, “half of the least developed countries are below the level they reached that year.” After twenty years of rapprochement, the trend has changed and since 2020 the gap between very high and low Human Development Index countries has been widening.

The Basque Country is recovering after the shock it felt in 2020 and 2021 due to the decline in both life expectancy and gross per capita income due to the coronavirus. In 2022, the Human Development Index achieved the same value as in 2019 “thanks, above all, to the increase in gross income per capita (US$55,819).” Life expectancy is still somewhat low. Five years ago it was 83.8 years and now it is 83.4 years. If all components are compared over the last decade, the quality of life in Euskadi has improved.

The Basque Country ranks highest in expected years of schooling. Only eleven countries have a value greater than the Basque Country, with 18.6 years. The country with the best indicator is Australia, where the expected years of schooling is 21.1.