The standings remain as follows on the third day with a win for Delfin SC and a win for Emelec. National Championship game

Club Sport Emelec achieved a positive result at the conclusion of the third date of the first phase of the Pro League by defeating El Nacional at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito.

The Millionaires showed resilience and with several changes in the second half they managed to win with a solitary goal from Luis Fernando León after taking charge of the penalty kicks.

With this success, the Electricians moved up to fifth place in the tournament and added 7 points, and are now only 2 away from the top of the competition.

Starting the day on Sunday, Universidad Católica and Deportivo Cuenca played a lively match that saw many goals scored. Camaratas overcame the 3-goal lead and equalized.

John Jaro Sifuente, Jose Fajardo and Kevin Quevedo scored for Chatolei. While the Morlacos were overtaken by scores from Nazareno Romero, Raul Becerra and Danny Luna.

Then, Delfin SC won its first win in the Ecuadorian championship by defeating Técnico Universitario at the Jockey de Manta Stadium. The Cetaceans decided the result with goals from Juan Manuel Elordi and Alan Mino.

As of now, the national competition standings are still led by Independiente del Valle and Aucas, both with 9 points, but Negración are leading due to their goal difference. (D)