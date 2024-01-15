The ‘superfood’ that you should consume at least 3 times a week as it prevents cold and flatulence

With overtime and flu and cold the order of the day, it is necessary and very important to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and to do this we must include ‘superfoods’ in our daily routine which help us in strengthening our immune system. Let’s help. for that reason, Blue fish has become an ingredient that cannot be missing in a healthy and balanced diet.,

As Isabel Sánchez, Sanitas nutritionist, comments, there are foods that we should include in our weekly menu at least 3 times or more often in the season when there are more sudden changes in temperatures and our body is weaker. goes. For this reason, blue fish is an excellent choice for maintaining good health. Moreover, there are many ways to cook it and all of them are equally rich and delicious.

