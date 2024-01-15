The ‘superfood’ that you should consume at least 3 times a week as it prevents cold and flatulence

With overtime and flu and cold the order of the day, it is necessary and very important to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and to do this we must include ‘superfoods’ in our daily routine which help us in strengthening our immune system. Let’s help. for that reason, Blue fish has become an ingredient that cannot be missing in a healthy and balanced diet.,

As Isabel Sánchez, Sanitas nutritionist, comments, there are foods that we should include in our weekly menu at least 3 times or more often in the season when there are more sudden changes in temperatures and our body is weaker. goes. For this reason, blue fish is an excellent choice for maintaining good health. Moreover, there are many ways to cook it and all of them are equally rich and delicious.

Health Benefits of Oily Fish

Blue fishes, such as tuna, salmon, bonito, mackerel, anchovy, swordfish, trout, and more, These are foods rich in omega-3Essential nutrients to take care of heart health and have notable benefits due to their ability Combat inflammation.

It’s also worth noting that including oily fish in the diet may help improve cholesterol levels by increasing “good” cholesterol and decreasing “bad” cholesterol.

What is the difference between blue fish and white fish?

Oily fish is a great source of protein, unsaturated fat, minerals, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium and the main difference with respect to white fish is that has a more pronounced taste And a richer texture than white fish.

When is it better to eat blue fish?

Choosing when to eat oily fish, whether for lunch or dinner, largely depends on each person’s lifestyle and nutritional needs. Benefits are available at both times of the day. eating blue fish for lunch It can provide a source of sustained energy throughout the day due to its protein and healthy fats. Dinner is a good opportunity to enjoy food Light and easy to digest, and oily fish can be a healthy and tasty option. Even,

Omega-3 fatty acids present in this food can be beneficial for sleep.

Recipes to Enjoy Different Varieties of Blue Fish

Grilled Salmon with Lemon and Dill

Material

Salmon Fillets

lemon slices

fresh dill

olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Expansion

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Place the salmon fillets on the grill and season with salt and pepper. Squeeze lemon juice over fillets and sprinkle with fresh dill. Cook salmon for 4-5 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Serve hot and garnish with more dill and lemon wedges.

Mackerel Tacos with Mango Chutney

Material:

Mackerel Fillets

Corn Pancakes

Mango Salsa (mango, onion, cilantro, lime juice)

shredded cabbage

sliced ​​avocado

Expansion

Cook mackerel fillets on the grill or in the oven. While the fish is cooking, prepare the Mango Salsa by combining chopped mango, onion, coriander and lime juice. Heat the pancakes and place cooked fish in each pancake. Add mango salsa, shredded cabbage and avocado pieces. Serve mackerel tacos with additional garnishes, if desired.

Baked Trout

Material

pieces of surmai

chopped nuts

breadcrumbs

Mustard

Honey

Salt and pepper to taste

fresh parsley for garnish

Instruction

Preheat the oven at 200°C. Mix chopped walnuts with breadcrumbs, salt and pepper in a bowl. In another, mix Dijon mustard and honey. Place the trout fillets on a baking sheet and spread the honey mustard mixture on top. Sprinkle walnut-breadcrumb mixture over fillets, pressing lightly to coat. Bake in the preheated oven for about 12-15 minutes or until the trout is cooked through and the crust is golden brown. Serve sprinkled with fresh parsley.