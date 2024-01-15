The Three Musketeers – Milady by Martin Bourbolon soon on VOD: Our Opinion

Milady reveals herself in the second part of The Three Musketeers. The film hit theaters last December, starring a stellar cast including François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Louis Garrel, and Eva Green. The film is expected to be released on VOD for purchase on April 11 and for rental on April 17, 2024.

After the success of the first part The Three Musketeers – D’ArtagnanNow it’s time to follow the rest and end of the diptych The Three Musketeers – Milady, still led martin bourbolonThis new chapter will arrive on VOD for purchase on April 11 and for rental on April 17, 2024.

From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, through the dark streets of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle, the film takes us into a turbulent era, marked by religious wars and the constant threat of invasion from England. In this profound historical context, some symbolic characters will emerge, who will brandish their swords and risk their fate for the greatness of France. Screenplay adapted from the classic work ofalexandre dumaswas assigned to Mathieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patelliere,

The casting of the film is also its major strength. francois civil While reprising his role as D’Artagnan Vincent Castle Athos is a symbol, Romain Duris Aramis, and drink marmai Plays the role of Porthos. From their side, eva green Lights up the screen as Milady.

And if you don’t remember how the first part ended, the second part will take (very) long minutes to reiterate the key facts. D’Artagnan has been kidnapped by the king’s traitors, and now has only one objective, to find his beloved Constance (Lina Khoudary), who has also been kidnapped. And this sequel is a continuation of the first part, we find the same qualities there – liveliness of dialogues, staging of fights, very close to the flesh – but the surprise is no longer there, because we have seen the first film.

In fact, this sequel lacks innovation and the element of surprise is completely absent. but if you liked D’Artagnanyou’ll enjoy it just as much Milady, although this second opus is a bit of a let down. We will especially remember a very funny scene with alexis michalik Which introduces little cameos and new Dantesque skirmishes filled with tension.

Trailer for The Three Musketeers – Milady ,

Which theaters near me show this movie? Three Musketeers: Milady ,