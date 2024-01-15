Lula da Silva and Emmanuel Macron reject the veto of Corinna Yorris’ candidacy in Venezuela: “There is no explanation”

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and France said this Thursday barriers to doing Registration of opposition candidature of Corina Yoris In Venezuela they are "Serious,

Lula spoke to the press jointly with his French counterpart. On an official visit to Brazil, he reported that Yoris had not been able to register as a candidate. There is no “political or legal” explanation for this.

The Brazilian President said, “I don’t want anything better or worse for Venezuela, I want elections to be held just like in Brazil, with everyone’s participation.”

Lula and Macron talk in Rio de Janeiro (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)

At the Planalto Palace, the progressive leader recalled that he had recently met Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s head of state and candidate for re-election, on the sidelines of an international summit and told him that “The most important thing was to restore normalcy and not cause any problems in the electoral process.”

In this sense, Lula pointed out that the controversial disqualification, which weighs heavily on María Corina Machado, winner of the opposition primaries held last year, does not represent a “serious factor” for the conduct of the elections next July 28 in Venezuela.

“When I was in the elections for the first time (in 2018, the time when I was in jail for corruption charges, which were later quashed) they stopped me from even becoming a candidate, and what did I do? I nominated another candidate and we lost the election, which is part of the democratic process,” explained the Brazilian progressive leader.

Corina Yoris Vilasana (Reuters/Gabby Ora)

However, he described it as “serious” that “the other candidates”, referring to Yoris, an 80-year-old academician who has never worked in politics before and has no previous run-ins with the justice system. Able to register your aspiration.

According to the Venezuelan opposition, it was Venezuelan electoral officials who prevented Yoris from registering.

“It’s something that caused harm (…) There is no legal or political explanation to prevent an opponent from becoming a candidate. All opponents should be treated on equal terms“, He mentioned.

Macron completed a state visit to Brazil this Thursday (Reuters/Euselei Marcelino)

For his part, Macron, who concluded a three-day visit to Brazil this Thursday, also described the situation in Venezuela “Serious” and warned that, in this context, the election “They cannot be considered democratic.”

“We strongly condemn the exclusion of the opposition candidate,” he said. The situation has thus worsened,” the French head of state said. French President acknowledged what the situation is in Venezuela “It is serious and the condition has worsened.”

Yoris, an 80-year-old academic, could not access the registration system, which was blocked, according to the PUD.

After confirming this impossibility, Venezuela’s main opposition coalition managed to register another candidate for the presidential elections.

Maduro, who hopes to remain in power for 18 years, filed his candidacy on Monday.

Following Machado’s complaints, Brazil and Colombia expressed “concern” about developments in Venezuela’s electoral process.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro and Lula are seen as close to the Maduro government. Venezuela reacted by calling them “interventionists”.

(With information from EFE and AFP)