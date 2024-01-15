Details of the party at Dani Alves’ mansion after his release from jail in Barcelona have been revealed

Daniel Alves Controversy continues to arise in Spain And to the world, when it was revealed that just a day after his release and accompanied by several very close friends he had organized a party in his mansion in Barcelona.





The former Brazilian player was found guilty of sexual assault after raping a 23-year-old girl in a nightclub bathroom. barcelona On 30th December 2022, then barcelona hearing He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

However, the lawyer Alves He managed to get the court to grant temporary release to his client, who was released from jail. brian 2 -Where he was deprived of liberty for 14 months (from January 2023) after paying the million euros demanded by the court last Monday.

Alves released from prison Walking with his lawyer, amid abuses and insults from people who had come to the penitentiary center to protest for his freedom. A few minutes later, he reached his mansion Esplugas de Llobregat, Barcelona.

Party at Dani Alves’ house

A day after his release, dani alves On the occasion of the birthday of the former player’s father, his family and many close friends threw a party at the luxurious house. Domingos Alves da Silva.

As reported by the media cataloniaOn Wednesday afternoon the family members had gone out to a renowned restaurant. barcelona for lunch. Daniel Alves He did not go to the said public program.

However, the celebrations continued at the 40-year-old Brazilian’s home, with several family members and very close friends attending, the Asi es la Vida program revealed, revealing that Alves was the host of the party on Tuesday night. which lasted. Till 5 in the morning.

“They came to this house at night, when there were almost no journalists left, and they also celebrated (Domingos Alves da Silva’s birthday) with Dani Alves,” the quoted program said.

Other media outlets in Spain report that two friends of Dani Alves entered the house late at night, but hid their identities when they arrived in the hood.

Alves appeared in court

This Thursday amidst insults and slogans, Dani Alves appears for the first time in front of the Barcelona Palace of Justice The process lasted ten minutes, and then left for his home in the city.

“Rapist, you are a rapist… Alves, you have a lot of money to rape and pay… You dress very well, in Brazil they kill you immediately. Don’t be nervous, bastard.. .You have to kill that bastard. “For raping women”, were the screams of one man upon the arrival and departure of the Brazilian.

Alves began to comply with one of the measures imposed in order to be released on parole after paying his bail. The former player is banned from leaving Spain, which is why his passports (Spanish and Brazilian) were revoked. He will have to attend the court weekly, not call the victim or come within 1,000 meters of her and not frequent the places she visits.

