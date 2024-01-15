The Three Musketeers sequel comes back faster and in 4K

The Three Musketeers: MiladyThe second part The Three Musketeers: D’ArtagnanThe second part of the film adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel by Martin Bourboulon will return in 4K on April 17.

In April 2023, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan was released in theaters. Eight months later, the sequel, The Three Musketeers: Milady, arrived, already announced in Salon from the following April.

Everything certainly moves very quickly with this adaptation of a classic of French literature that neither bothers with the psychology of the characters nor with the historical truth. It spins, it moves at 100 miles per hour, Dumas’s novel had a gastric band implanted in it, but in the end, it still works pretty well. It’s entertaining and that was exactly the goal.

3 4K Ultra HD Edition

At the end of the film (of the two films), we are also a little disappointed that work has not already begun on an adaptation of two sequels to Dumas’s The Musketeers, Vingt ans Après and Le Vicomte de Bragelonne. Announced by Pathé! Meanwhile, the cap (and sword) on Milady, led by Eva Green, with 4K Ultra HD releases with drawers: 4K/Blu-ray combo (€24.99), Steelbook (€29.99) or metal clasp with metal and small Collector’s Box Sword (€89.99). All branded HDR Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.