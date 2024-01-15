The ultra-fitted waist silhouette is very popular on the red carpet

Artisan Parade of maison margiela Spirits marked a return to the form he was so fond of john galliano :Super fit waist. Its cast of inclusive models, like gwendoline christiedemonstrated that it does not have to be a silhouette Grace Kelly To embrace the ideals of old Hollywood, as so well demonstrated Da’Vine Joy Randolph In Rodarte and in jovana lewis,

Super snatch style is an echo of old Hollywood

Dua Lipa in Schiaparelli at the Golden Globes. Amy Sussman/Getty Images De’Wayne Joy Randolph as Jovana Lewis at the Critics’ Choice Awards. getty images

dua lipaTo promote his first feature film, Argyletotally embraced this trend with her hairstyle rita hayworth And her custom strapless dresses. Dress gucci Burgundy with subtle shine from the interpreter of Houdini, One of the first custom-made dresses sabato de sirno For gucciA nod to the past while continuing fashion history with one of the most scrutinized designers in the industry.

Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli at the Grammys. Excel/Bauer-Griffin Demi Moore in Balmain at the premiere of Feud: Truman Capote’s Betrayal, Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The fitted waist trend was embraced on all the red carpets of the season

Taylor Swiftwho also wore the first evening dress gucci Of sabato de sirno At the Golden Globes, turned to Daniel Roseberry at the house of Schiaparelli For her historic performance at the Grammy Awards. While eyes were focused on the symbolism of her choker watch (set to midnight), industry professionals couldn’t help but notice the designer’s fitted dress and dramatic thigh slit. the works of Daniel Roseberry For carey mulligan And dua lipa There was consensus at the Golden Globes.

Danielle Brooks in Moschino at the Golden Globes. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Carey Mulligan as Schiaparelli at the Golden Globes. John Koploff

for his part, semi-swamp has given herself the mission of embodying glamorAnn WoodwardOf babe paleyOf CZ Guest (and others) during their promotional tour for Feud: Truman Capote’s Betrayal in a dress Balmain, Like a swan circling around his waist. on the stage of Wicked, Ariana Grande displayed the works of Demna For balanense, which also includes a pink feather dress tied with a bow that emphasizes the waist. related to ZendayaShe may have disrupted Paris traffic in front of the Haute Couture fashion show SchiaparelliThanks to its sleek black look with its tight internal corset and long train. hunter schafferfrom the artists ofExcitement, adopted a top that left little to the imagination. At the end, blue Ivy went to the grammy awards Vivienne Westwood In a unique dress fitted at the waist.

Hunter Schafer in Schiaparelli at the Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show. getty images Blue Ivy in Vivienne Westwood at the Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Originally published on Vogue UK

Translation by Chantal Blume