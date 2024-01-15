The United States vetoed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza presented by Algeria in the UN Security Council

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks ahead of the vote on a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza (Reuters/Mike Sager)

The United States again vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday, effectively blocking an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

You may be interested in: The United States said Hamas’ demands made it impossible to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Thirteen Council members voted in favor of the text prepared by Algeria, and Great Britain abstained. This was the United States’ third veto since the war began on October 7.

“A vote in favor of this draft resolution represents support for the right to life of Palestinians. On the contrary, voting against would mean endorsing the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted on them,” the Algerian Ambassador to the United Nations declared before the Council, amar bendjamaBefore the vote.

You may be interested in: United States and European Union call for temporary ceasefire in Gaza Strip

United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfieldindicated on Saturday that the United States would veto the draft resolution He fears this could jeopardize negotiations between the United States, Egypt, Israel and QatarWho want to negotiate a stop to the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

“Any action taken by the Council at this time should help, not hinder, these delicate ongoing negotiations. And we believe that the proposal that we have now will actually have a negative impact on those negotiations,” Thomas-Greenfield told the council before the vote.

You may be interested in: UN food agency suspends aid distribution in northern Gaza

“Demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire without any agreement that forces Hamas to release the hostages This will not bring lasting peace. On the contrary, it could prolong the conflict between Hamas and Israel,” he said.

US says agreed ceasefire in Gaza should lead to lasting peace (Europa Press)

The United States has since introduced a rival draft resolution that calls for a temporary ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and opposes a major ground offensive by its ally Israel in Rafah, according to text seen by the agency. Has gone. reuters, The Commission said that it will give time for talks and will not rush to vote.

Washington’s proposal highlights The agency’s “support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible”, The draft also stipulates that, under the current circumstances, a major ground attack in Rafah would cause further harm to civilians and potentially lead to greater displacement of civilians, including from neighboring countries.

“This would have serious consequences for regional peace and security and therefore underlines that a ground attack on such a large scale would This should not be done in the current circumstances“, adds the text.

It is not yet clear when the draft proposal will be voted on.

So far, Washington has been reluctant to use the term ceasefire in any UN action. on war between Israel and Hamas, but the US text echoes words that President Joe Biden said he used in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

Apart from the US veto, 13 council members voted in favor of the text drafted by Algeria and Great Britain abstained (Reuters/Mike Sager)

According to the US draft resolution, the Security Council “underscores its support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza based on the formula of the release of all hostages as soon as possible, and the removal of all obstacles to the delivery of large-scale humanitarian assistance.” “Calls to rise.” ,

The resolution drafted by Algeria and vetoed by the United States did not link the ceasefire to the release of hostages. It separately demanded an end to hostilities and the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages.

For their part, this Monday 26 of the 27 EU countries joined a call In favor of an “immediate humanitarian pause” in Gazawas declared the head of the bloc’s foreign policy, josep borrell, The only country in this group that refused to join was Hungary, A staunch supporter of Israel who has often refused to support EU statements deemed critical of the country.

Borrell recognized Israel’s right to defend itself, but noted the importance “of guaranteeing the protection of all civilians at all times, in line with international humanitarian law, and respecting the International Court of Justice order of 26 January, which legally is binding.”

(With information from Reuters)