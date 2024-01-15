The US currency that was auctioned for about $14,000

numismatics This includes the collection of old coins and bills or coins having certain peculiarities that make them interesting to buyers. Through this exercise it is possible to determine the social, cultural and economic value of certain pieces within the country where they were minted.

In this case it is a currency Which is attracting the attention of collectors around the world. Auction houses have reported that it has been sold for up to $14,000. This is a true collector’s gem.

The coin in question is worth 3 cents usa, It is a specimen made of silver and was minted in 1856. On its obverse you can see the American shield designed in relief. Around the image you can read “United States of America” ​​and below “1856”.

Numismatics involves the collection of old coins and bills. Source: iStock.

on the back of currency The nominal value appears, i.e. 3 cents. The presentation is in Roman numerals with the letter C in the middle. We can also see olive leaves and 13 stars within a glamorous design.

expert of numismatics They confirm that when it comes to finding value the condition in which the specimen is found is important. Those that deteriorate over time begin to lose value while those that remain pristine generate more interest every day. Similarly, it is always recommended to carry out buying and selling transactions through trusted channels to avoid getting caught in costly scams which are the order of the day.