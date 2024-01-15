“Why do MSMEs have it?”

After criticism from dozens of Cuban mothers for delays in the delivery of milk to children, the Cuban regime assured this Friday that it is working to guarantee dairy, and admitted that in some provinces it had to be replaced with syrup Is.

Domestic Trade Minister Betsy Diaz Rodriguez said that while it is true that children 6 months to 2 years They have not received milk since last February 5, the regime is working with the available production and exploring options with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to include their inventory in the basic basket.

“The country’s livestock capacity does not guarantee the supply of milk. Only Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Camagüey guarantee the consumption of fresh milk in their regions,” he said. He explained that in provinces like Las Tunas there are two municipalities where they distribute only half a liter of milk per day and others where half a liter of milk is distributed every two days.

He stressed that the dairy capacity of each municipality is currently being worked out, but some have no inventory and dairy must be transported from distant areas.

At present, the government delivers milk to 73,070 children covered in warehouses.

However, in provinces such as Ciego de Ávila, Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba, children got sherbet for milkWhich caused anxiety among the mothers, the minister commented.

According to Díaz Velázquez, on February 25, the milk for children between 0 and 6 months will be covered until March 5.

For his part, he said that the powdered milk available is limited, so children from 0 to 2 years will be guaranteed 10 days and those from 2 to 6 years will only be covered for five days, equivalent to half a kilogram of the product. ,

“Children suffering from chronic diseases will get only 50 per cent of the guaranteed milk consumption,” the official said.

Regarding MSMEs and why do they have milk? On the question he said that These private businesses import the product and sell it at their own prices, while the state gives it to all children at a subsidized rate.,

“Today we have talked to MSMEs so that they add milk to the basket, but we have to pay for it at the cost established by them,” he stressed.

Dozens of women have complained about this on social networks Reduction with videos of crying babies Desperately asking for milk.

He said, “Mothers, please let us do justice to this milk situation, many people know that many children will stop drinking milk, please, something must be done, we cannot sit idle, we must protect the rights of our children.” Have to fight for.” in Facebook.