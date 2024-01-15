The Voice Season 1 Coaches’ First Group Performance Is Beyond Electric

When? sound In 2011, Ozzy’s coach Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green made a surprise appearance and joined Green for a rendition of his hit “Crazy” (when he was in the duo known as Gnarls Barkley).

how to see Watch sound Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the following day on Peacock.

During his cover, Levine took over the intro song while the other coaches hummed backup vocals. The crowd went wild when Shelton started singing and Levine started playing drums. Naturally, X-Tina stepped away while Shelton played his guitar with confidence.

Listen to the adorable cover here.

RELATED: Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera Look Amazing Singing “Pour Some Sugar on Me”

What to Know About “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley

Released in 2006 by Cee Lo Green and producer Danger Mouse as Gnarls Barkley, “Crazy” reached number two. Board US Hot 100 chart. The song was critically acclaimed and won a Grammy Award in 2007.

In 2021, Rolling stone It was ranked 307th on the list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time”. Ten years ago, the outlet named it the best song of the 2000s, describing the tune as “the ultimate pop thrill of our time.”

“Crazy” has also been covered by Prince, Nelly Furtado, Violent Fame, Ray LaMontagne, Paris Hilton, Cat Power, The Raconteurs, Billy Idol, One Republic, The Neighbourhood, Kacey Musgraves and others.

RELATED: The Voice’s original coaches unite for a touching “Hallelujah” cover

Lyrics to “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley

I remember when

I remember, I remember when I lost my mind

there was something very pleasant about that place

Even your feelings echo so far

And when you’re out there without a care

yes i was out of touch

But it wasn’t because I didn’t know enough

i just knew a lot

Does that make me crazy?

Does that make me crazy?

Does that make me crazy?

probably:

And I hope you’re having the best time of your life

But think twice, that’s my only advice

Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you

Who Do You Think You Are

ha ha ha, bless your soul

You really think you’re in control

i think you’re crazy

i think you’re crazy

i think you’re crazy

like me

My heroes had the courage to lose their lives

And I just remember thinking that I wanted to be like them

since i was little

It used to be fun since I was little

And it’s no coincidence that I came

And when I’m done I can die

but maybe i’m crazy

maybe you are crazy

maybe we are crazy

Perhaps