The Voice Season 1 Coaches’ First Group Performance Is Beyond Electric

When? sound In 2011, Ozzy’s coach Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green made a surprise appearance and joined Green for a rendition of his hit “Crazy” (when he was in the duo known as Gnarls Barkley).
During his cover, Levine took over the intro song while the other coaches hummed backup vocals. The crowd went wild when Shelton started singing and Levine started playing drums. Naturally, X-Tina stepped away while Shelton played his guitar with confidence.
What to Know About “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley
Released in 2006 by Cee Lo Green and producer Danger Mouse as Gnarls Barkley, “Crazy” reached number two. Board US Hot 100 chart. The song was critically acclaimed and won a Grammy Award in 2007.
In 2021, Rolling stone It was ranked 307th on the list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time”. Ten years ago, the outlet named it the best song of the 2000s, describing the tune as “the ultimate pop thrill of our time.”
“Crazy” has also been covered by Prince, Nelly Furtado, Violent Fame, Ray LaMontagne, Paris Hilton, Cat Power, The Raconteurs, Billy Idol, One Republic, The Neighbourhood, Kacey Musgraves and others.
Lyrics to “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley
I remember when
I remember, I remember when I lost my mind
there was something very pleasant about that place
Even your feelings echo so far
And when you’re out there without a care
yes i was out of touch
But it wasn’t because I didn’t know enough
i just knew a lot
Does that make me crazy?
Does that make me crazy?
Does that make me crazy?
probably:
And I hope you’re having the best time of your life
But think twice, that’s my only advice
Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you
Who Do You Think You Are
ha ha ha, bless your soul
You really think you’re in control
i think you’re crazy
i think you’re crazy
i think you’re crazy
like me
My heroes had the courage to lose their lives
And I just remember thinking that I wanted to be like them
since i was little
It used to be fun since I was little
And it’s no coincidence that I came
And when I’m done I can die
but maybe i’m crazy
maybe you are crazy
maybe we are crazy
Perhaps
