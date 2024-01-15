Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo hernia surgery this Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Prime Minister of Israel, benjamin netanyahuHappen Hernia operation was done this SundayWhich was detected during routine checkup on Saturday.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office explained The operation will be performed tonight under general anesthesia.

During his absence, the Deputy Prime Minister of Israel and the Minister of Justice will perform their duties, Yariv Levin.

The 74-year-old Israeli Prime Minister has already had to do this Had surgery last July to receive pacemaker After fainting.

Like at that time, Netanyahu faces a complex political situationnow it has increased War between Israel and Hamas And tension on the border increased again lebanon,

Last night, thousands of people took part in mass protests across the country demanding Netanyahu’s resignation (Reuters/Hannah MacKay)

A rally is going to start in Jerusalem tonight. Four-day protest against the government that first time This will also include the families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.And he will ask the political class for an agreement to free the prisoners and call new elections.

Protestors will start marching from the neighborhood Givat Ram -Where Israel’s power structures are located- Knesset (Parliament), where they plan to camp for four days, during which protests will also be held at night.

The opposition chief is also among the speakers who took part in the protest. Yair Lapid, Relatives of Hamas victims and hostages, as well as Moshe RadmanOne of the leaders of the protests against judicial reform that occupied the streets of Israel throughout 2023, a movement that has now merged with the families of detainees Demand early elections in the country.

still Israel Business Forumthat brings together 200 largest companies of the country And most of the private sector workers announced this Sunday that it gives Carte blanche for your employees to be absent from work And take part in this week’s anti-government protests.

Additionally, dozens of technology companies, a thriving key sector of the Israeli economy, have also said their employees can join the protests without restrictions.

tomorrow night, Thousands of people participated in mass protests across the countryWeekly demonstrations involving hostage families in Tel Aviv took a dramatic turn, with speakers calling on attendees to “take to the streets” and join anti-government protesters in the city center.

Police made more than a dozen arrests last night and used water cannons to disperse protests in Tel Aviv, where some protesters blocked main roads. (Reuters/Hannah Mackey)

So farBoth groups held weekly protests every Saturday, but separately, Since until now the families preferred to demand only an agreement without any political meaning for the release of the hostages.

“The demonstrations are over, the protests have just begun”a spokesperson for the Forum for Hostage and Missing Families tweeted. Haim Rubinstein.

Police made more than a dozen arrests last night And Water cannons were used to disperse protests in Tel Aviv. Where some protesters blocked the main roads.

There were clashes with the police in Jerusalem, where about 200 protesters broke through police barricades to demonstrate about 100 meters from the Prime Minister’s official residence; as well as in front of his private holiday home in Caesarea on the Mediterranean coast, where in both cases he was asked to resign.