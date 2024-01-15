Food Measuring Suitcase | Goodbye to the checked bag: This new space for bags has been invented by this airline

Sometimes the most tiring thing about traveling is I have to think about how I’m going to take it stuffIf I choose to take a backpack because I think it will be enough for me or notOn the contrary, I’m going to check the suitcase.

on this last matter Tickets will be more expensive and we will have to get to the airport earlier to board our luggage., Various messages are sent from low cost companies so that passengers who choose their cheapest flights do not have to spend that money,

And now, more and more people Prefer to carry hand luggage instead of checking suitcase because sometimes inadvertentlythey can do breaking down or not being on the planewithout a doubt one of the More hassle due to paperwork and obviously lost suitcase Which the passengers tolerate.

so Airbus company has a new solution. And in May last year, it was revealed that this airline is taking the step of manufacturing in collaboration with a German company U.n new compartment For stuff called ‘L bins’. El Bince promises to make the way we travel more comfortable.

According to him Manufacturers fit more and somewhat heavier suitcasesWhich will make it unnecessary to bill many passengers How to save money after the price increase of plane ticketsAt least by AENA at airports in Spain.

especially, Airspace L Bins Solutions offer 60% increase in storage capacity In the cabin. And, also, there is good news for airlines, who only have to do some minor work Modifications to the cabin, a step through workshops that will be solved between three to five days.

This will be the new airplane model

First flight with new compartment

Lufthansa plans to refurbish its 38 A320s with new luggage compartments from January 2025, Additionally, these containers provide additional space three more bags per containerwhich improves the experience for both customers As far as the crew is concerned.

Regarding this issue, the European Parliament recently urged establish uniform rules and harmonized rules on carry-on baggage, including standardization of bag sizes. The possibility of carrying them without suitcases and additional costs, However, this solution has not yet been Binding for airlines.