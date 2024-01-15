Three goals in 23 minutes and his quick reactions: Cristiano Ronaldo’s show to maintain lead with Messi as world’s top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo Has once again become the center of attention in the football world after starring in an important win for Al Nassr Contributed three goals In an impressive 5–1 victory against Al Tai on matchday 25 of the Saudi Football League. His three comments, delivered in just 23 minutes During the second half, the pace continued to be decisive for the final outcome of the match. Lionel Messi For being The greatest scorer in history.

Although the first half ended with some tension and a minimal 2–1 lead for Al Nassr thanks to Abdulrahman Gharib’s late goal, it was in the second half when former Real Madrid player Cristiano RonaldoTook center stage and won. His goals in the 63rd, 66th and 87th minutes not only contributed to the victory, but also gave him the opportunity to collect the match ball for the sixty-fourth time in his career.

This final performance boosts his personal account 53 goals in 59 games Played with Al Nassr, overall 882 goals in his entire career, a figure that places him at the top of the historical scorers’ table. In honor of your achievement, Ronaldo shared a message for his critics On their official Instagram account, with several photos from the celebration: “That’s how we do it. Incredible win and another hat-trick!”,

publications, which reached over 4 million likeAlso collected about 48 thousand comments. “Never doubt the GOAT”one fan wrote. “The best player in the history of football,” said another, while a third added: “You are the greatest of all time.”

rivalry with Lionel Messi In the battle to become the greatest historical gunner, he survives. Messi, his closest follower in this close record, Scored 826 goals in 1052 gamesWhich indicates a scoring average of 0.785% compared to Ronaldo’s 0.725%.

Although flea He is currently recovering from his injury 16 goals in 19 games with Inter Miami and a total of 57 hat tricks In his career he maintains hopes from this record-breaking competition.

Messi’s recovery and his future performance will be crucial in reducing or increasing the current scoring gap with Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s performances on the field continue to spark discussion about his legacy and his status as one of the greatest footballers in history. The topic that his followers and critics enthusiastically discuss on social networks And football stage.

The solid thing is that with the new victory of the team of Al Nassr ronaldo, I mean And the company added three points and became an immediate follower of Al Hilal to reach sole second place with 59 points neymarWhich leads the championship with 71 units.