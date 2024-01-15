Hugging is a habit that promotes mental health

In an increasingly digital and virtually connected world, We often forget the healing power of a simple gesture like a hug., But science is investigating the impact this basic human act has on our mental health, and the results are in.

Many studies support this idea Hugging is more than just a sign of affection, They are an effective way to improve our emotional and mental well-being. From reducing stress to increasing happinessHugs have a profound effect on our mood and overall health.

Benefits of hugs on human mental health

One of the most obvious benefits of hugs is their ability to reduce stress levels. When we hug someone, Our body releases oxytocin, commonly known as the “love hormone.”, This chemical not only promotes feelings of attachment and trust, but also reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol. so, A simple hug can be a powerful tool for dealing with stress And promote relaxation.

But the benefits of hugs go beyond reducing stress. Research has shown that they can also help relieve anxiety And depression. The physical contact and emotional connection experienced during a hug can provide comfort and support during difficult times. Besides, Hugging increases feelings of connection and connectedness with othersWhich can be especially beneficial for people struggling with feelings of loneliness and isolation.

In a study published in the journal Psychological Science, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University conducted an experiment in which they exposed participants to the common cold virus and then They were given social support at various levels including hugs, The surprising thing is that they figured it out People who hugged more were less likely to get sickSuggesting that hugs can have a positive effect on our immune system.

In addition to these physical and emotional benefits, Hugging can also improve our self-esteem and promote a more positive outlook Towards yourself and towards others. The simple act of hugging someone can send the message that we are worthy of love and affection, which can strengthen our self-confidence and improve our perception of ourselves.

In a world where technology and emotional distance often seem dominantThe embrace is a tangible reminder of our shared humanity. They connect us to others in a way that words often can’t., and remind us that we all need love and support to move forward. So, the next time you find yourself in need of comfort or want to show your appreciation to someone, don’t underestimate the power of a simple hug. Your mental health will thank you.