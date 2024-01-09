The Weeknd announces new projects for 2024

The Weeknd fans have reason to rejoice! The artist recently shared some exciting news about his upcoming projects. In fact, when he was celebrating the two-year anniversary of his album ‘Don FM’, he suggested on social networks that his next album could be released very soon, probably in 2024. This teaser was also released by Metro Boomin, hinting at a future collaboration between the two music stars.

but that’s not all ! The Weeknd is also coming to the cinema. He will be the lead actor in the film directed by Trey Edwards Schultz, where he will share the screen with Jenna Ortega, known for her role in the series ‘Wednesday’. In addition to performing in front of the camera, The Weeknd will also contribute to the film’s soundtrack. This is reminiscent of his recent work on the series ‘The Idol’, for which he also composed the music.

These announcements came as The Weeknd raised the possibility of ending his career under this pseudonym. So his fans will have to take advantage of these new projects, which could be one of the last projects under the name The Weeknd. Between music and cinema, the year 2024 promises to be rich with emotions and creativity for the artist and his fans.