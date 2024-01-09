He condemned that Alexei Navalny was kept in isolation in his prison in the Russian Arctic

File photo: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a screen via video link from the IK-2 correctional penal colony in Pokrov ahead of a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow, Russia, on May 17, 2022 . Reuters/Evgenia Novozenina/ File photo

Jailed Russian rival Alexei Navalny has recently been transferred to a penal colony in the Arcticannounced on Tuesday that he had been placed in isolation again for a week.

You may be interested in: Air strikes continue between Russia and Ukraine amid bitter winter, making advances on the ground difficult

He reached this detention center located Yamalia-Nenetsiya At the end of December, after a long transfer during which his relatives received no news, leading to fear abroad.

His supporters say Russian authorities are trying to further isolate him on the eve of the March presidential election, which Vladimir Putin has already won.

You may be interested in: Kim Jong-un’s new threat: He asked to increase the production of missile launchers in North Korea

On Tuesday, Navalny announced on social media that he had been subjected to “seven days of isolation”. Due to not being able to identify correctly.

Likewise, he condemned the conditions in which they are kept, having to get up first thing in the morning, around 6:30, to enjoy some rays of the sun and a cold temperature of -31 °C.

You may be interested in: Ukraine will allocate about US$26 million for the construction of shelters in hospitals

“Eleven steps from the wall and three steps towards the wall. There’s not much to walk, but at least it’s something, so I go for a walk,” he wrote, adding that walks of more than half an hour are possible “only if you have time to grow your nose, ears and Fingers. “New”.

Navalny in the small courtyard of the prison where he is located (X @navalny)

“Today I went for a walk, I was paralyzed and I thought about Leonardo DiCaprio and his character’s dead horse trick in the movie ‘The Revenant’. I don’t think it would have worked here. A dead horse almost Will freeze to death in 15 minutes,” he said sarcastically.

Navalny’s team said the rival’s whereabouts were unknown for nearly three weeks because he had consistently failed to appear at court hearings. Russian authorities confirmed his transfer from the Vladimir region on 15 December, but his whereabouts were not clarified until ten days later.

47 year old militant, Russian President’s enemy number oneIs serving a 19-year prison sentence for “extremism”.

Upon returning from Russia after convalescing in Germany, he was arrested in January 2021 on charges of poisoning, for which he blamed the Kremlin, and since then he has been in and out of prison with more or less strict conditions of detention. Living in isolation.

His spokesperson Kira Irmich said that this was his twenty-fourth isolation out of a total of 273 days.

The colony where it is currently located is nicknamed “polar wolf”, an establishment inherited from the Soviet Gulag.

The opponent published a photo of the small fenced prison yard in which he can walk in the early morning, when the temperature is much lower.

Navalny has been behind bars in Russia since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recovering from nerve agent poisoning in Germany, for which he blamed the Kremlin. Before his arrest, he campaigned against government corruption and organized large anti-Kremlin protests.

In December Russian election commission rejected candidate till presidential election From journalist and former city councilor Yekaterina Duntsovafights for Democracy and the end of aggression in Ukraine,

The commission alleged “Errors in Documents” Submitted for registration of candidacy, Russian television indicated

Chairman of the Commission, Ella Pamfilovaannounced that the organization has unanimously decided to reject the candidacy of this 40-year-old woman for the elections to be held next March. It is given in President Vladimir Putin’s victory is certainIn power since 1999, and is expected to win another six-year term.

“You are a young woman, and you have your life in front of you,” Pamfilova said, addressing the candidate.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)