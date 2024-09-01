Puebla confirms Chivas’ desire to sign Santiago Ormeño in Clausura 2024

Chivas sporting director Fernando Hierro did it again. The Spaniard managed to move away forward Santiago Ormeño in this transfer market and Puebla confirmed what everyone wanted.

sports management of Chivas de Guadalajaraled by Fernando Hierro, works continuously in this transfer market. The Rojiblancos are in the final details of hiring two brand new signings for the MX League’s 2024 Clausura tournament. During this, The Spaniard continues to adjust players off the field to the satisfaction of the red and white fans, the most recent of them santiago ormeno,

squad of sacred herdunder coach’s orders Fernando Gago, this Tuesday completed the second day of work in Verde Vale. The Guadalajara team is preparing the final details to face Santos Laguna at Akron Stadium on Saturday, January 13. The first matchday of Clausura 2024, with the coaching staff and at least some players making their debut,

hiram mier, cristian calderon and now santiago ormeno Guadalajara’s casualties for Clausura 2024 are confirmed angel zaldivar and of Alejandro Mayorga, it has not been made official in this market yet. Subsidiary CD Tapatio announces departure oscar macias, jose Tepa Gonzalez, gabriel martinez (Saint Louis), Zahid Munoz (FC Juarez) and luis puente (Pachuca). For all Liga MX clubs.

Chivas have just introduced promising defender Jose Castillo (22) as reinforcement for the next tournament, Appointment of cade cowell (20) And the expected return of the star Xavier Chicharito hernandez He has not been made official by the organization yet. Although, It is only a matter of hours to confirm the inclusion of the two attackers for Clausura 2024,

Puebla confirms what Chivas wanted with Santiago Ormeño

The open secret that was in the stove football of the Liga MX transfer market became clear this Tuesday. Puebla published a video to announce the return of “armenism, The forward’s departure was desired by Chivas fans after persistent questions regarding his signing in 2021 following the injury to José Juan Macias.,

Club Puebla’s official account accompanied the video saying that “This is our mantra, our belief, a lot of dedication and the identity of Puebla, Labels warn with: The only thing you need is the bandage ,To be part of Ormanism, He told his followers: “Repost and tell me, what does Ormanism mean to you?, This confirmed the appointment of the forward, who represents the Peru national team. And After a disappointing loan spell to Juárez, where he suffered a serious injury, his departure from the team is confirmed.,

Chivas youth team for Clausura 2024

Guadalajara fans beg for vital reinforcements for a team full of young stars, A preliminary payroll that includes jose castillo (22) And there is gilberto garcia (23), Leonardo Sepulveda (22) and jesus brigido (22). Also, stellar jesus orozco chiquete (twenty-one), dylan guajardo (twenty-one), eduardo garcia (twenty-one), armando gonzalez (20) and raul martinez (Twenty). As well as: Enrique Ledesma (19), Gael Garcia (19), mateo chavez (19) and yael padilla (18). A group of fantastic young players who will be added cade cowell (Twenty).