Self-care and mental health your health channel

Do you want to start the new year with good mental health? The truth is that emotional well-being is an essential part of self-care. This means knowing yourself and also knowing what causes us stress so that solutions can be found. Marina Torres Llorente, specialist in clinical psychology at the Quironsalud Bizkaia Hospital, emphasizes that Importance of caring and valuing emotions,

Learn our experts’ advice for maintaining and improving mental and emotional well-being.

Guidelines for Mental Health Self-Care

Self-care involves recognizing situations that cause discomfort and learning to resolve them. In terms of mental health, everyone has a limit, and it is essential to recognize this and communicate it to others. In fact, it’s a great way to take care of yourself Learn to say no to commitments we don’t like, For this reason, experts highlight that “it is important Surround yourself with people who create happiness for you And will make you feel better.”

Similarly, it is also important take care of the people around us, whether family, friends or colleagues. Along these lines, it is also important to achieve healthy relationships and establish open communication. In this regard, psychologists recommend “Look for a good support network, foster healthy relationships and stay away from everything that hurts us,

It has to be added that the daily hustle and bustle and the noise of other people’s opinions can stop us from listening and thinking what we really need. Experts warn us about this: “We live in a society with frenetic rhythms and many times we do not stop to see what our real needs are.”

Therefore, Learn to listen to yourself and take care of yourself This is also an essential measure to take care of emotional health. To achieve this, we can ask ourselves simple questions: Are we okay? Have we eaten? Would we like to rest? It is also essential to treat yourself well and value yourself every day, so we must observe the way we talk to ourselves and include positive expressions that praise us.

Furthermore, if necessary, we can turn to psychology experts, who assess the individual situation and provide tools to care for mental well-being. Torres tells us that the help of a professional is always beneficial: “Express how you feel and Ask for help if you feel like you’re not having a good time“. Now you can also organize a first session of free online psychological assistance to analyze each case, the risk factors and the next recommended consultations.

Finally, experts point out that “self-care is a fundamental task in our lives The time we spend taking care of ourselves has a direct impact on our health“Therefore, whenever possible, we should put ourselves in a priority position and do activities that we enjoy.”Reserve time to enjoy important moments In your life,” the expert concludes.