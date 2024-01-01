The Witcher 4’s release year may already be planned

CD Projekt Red CEO estimates production could begin this year

It appears that production on The Witcher 4 will begin this year

Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched its version 2.0 and its paid expansions, CD Projekt Red has not stopped anticipating its next projects. is one of them the witcher 4, a perfect game for new players. In fact, the study’s joint director general, Adam Badowski, estimates to Reuters that The company expects to enter the production phase of the Polaris project this yearThe code name that will be in the game.

It was being feared only in March 2022 The Witcher will begin “a new saga” for the franchise with this installmentIt’s a big bet considering the original trilogy has sold over 75 million copies since its launch in 2007, though that’s largely due to its third game. Its new open world is being built with Unreal EngineAfter the studio left behind its proprietary REDengine, which was used in previous titles in the series and Cyberpunk 2077.

Regarding development progress, CD Projekt Red completed the game’s research phase last May, so it is now in pre-production, involving approximately 330 developers. As such, it is the developer’s biggest project to date, The intention is to reach 400 characters working on it by the middle of the year,

The Witcher 4 could be released in 2026 or 2027

According to analysts, The Witcher 4 could be released in 2026 or 2027 As its production is progressing, which should start this year itself. Beyond this project, it is known that a remake of the first game in the saga is underway, as are other projects such as canis majoris, a new The Witcher game that will be a separate spin-off of the new trilogy; one of two cirrusA multiplayer offering that can also be played solo.