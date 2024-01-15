The world’s best-selling pickup gets a facelift: these are the new features

The 2024 Ford F-150 was unveiled in the North American market with more technology offerings and new features. The best news? They retain the V6 and V8 blocks.

New pickup Ford F-150 2024 It was introduced in the United States in late 2023. It does not represent a new generation, but it shows important changes, such as reengineering of the engines, a more technical cabin and many things added that aim to make it more versatile.

Hopefully it will start reaching dealerships soon. prices should increase slightly The XL version currently starts at $35,830 and the Limited model, which will be replaced by a version named Platinum Plus, starting at $84,115.

Pickup changes: This is the 2024 Ford F-150

The design modifications are subtle but important. In more expensive versions, the headlights are surrounded by new LED lights Combine with square grill To give it a more cubic form. Low-end models feature a “coast-to-coast” grille that completely covers the headlights into a wide rectangular unit.

From the side, there is nothing important to highlight, but in the rear area, which received Redesigned lights and bumperWhile an appearance package that darkens the finish is now offered in more variants.

The interior design of the 2024 Ford F-150 is practically the same, but they now all come with 12-inch touch screens and the same sized instruments. For the first time, it will offer a Custom head-up display for BlueCruise, towing and off-road driving modesWhile the head-up display will be available in the top-of-the-range versions.

Also in the technology section, the Oval brand modernized by installing the new F-150 a 5G LTE modem (via AT&T) that can provide a hotspot WiFi facility for maximum ten people And with faster mapping.

The 2024 Ford F-150 will have a new tailgate at the rear. pro access, which rivals multifunctional gadgets offered by Chevrolet and Ram. This new optional configuration features A door in the center that can be opened freely at three angles presets: 37 degrees, 70 degrees and full 100 degrees. The new configuration allows quick access to the bed without having to bend over the open tailgate.

Once in the cargo box of the pickup, we can find the new storage system behind the right rear wheel with a capacity of 3.8 liters. This hiding place can hide Pack bandages, emergency kit or gloves.

Comes with updated pickup 10 standard active driver assistance functions, With updated versions of pre-collision assist with emergency braking, lane keeping and blind spot warning. Also, an optional “Exit Alert” function will be offered that will alert about oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists when the pickup exits, for example, a parking space.

2024 Ford F-150 Engine

Under the hood, pickup ford f-150 2024 Omits the base 3.3-liter V6which generates 290 hp to convert The entry-level engine includes a 325 hp 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. Fortunately, and for traditionalists, Ford continues to offer its engine Aspirated 5.0-litre V8 Which produces 400 horses.

Also, on behalf of the brand, they assure that they are going to reinstate PowerBoost for 2024, Hybridization is the center of attention, Currently, hybrid pickups represent 10% of sales, but Ford aims to double sales with the electric system paired with a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 and more than 400 hp.

For those who need to tow (Ford says this is 75% of F-150 customers), the pickup continues to be offered Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and on-board scale Which measures the payload to ensure that it does not overload the chassis. Towing capacity is kept at maximum 6,150 kgAs per specifications, with maximum payload 1,100 kg.