The world’s largest iceberg has melted: how long does it have left to live? , World

The world’s largest iceberg is probably melting be “the last months of his existence”“, according to international media BBC, Point to be noted is that A23A separated from the Antarctic coast in 1986, but started walking At the end of 2023 After being anchored at sea for 30 years Weddell.

The world’s largest iceberg may disappear

an expedition company ship ios According to the British media, it was he who reported the presence of giant caves and arches, which are the result of thawing. This may be happening due to the heat of air and water on the surface. A23AWhich are moving away from Antarctica from the end of 2023.

It is noteworthy that the world’s largest iceberg has broken apart. Antarctic coast in 1986 and began to move it 4,000 km2 of surface A few months ago. Currently, it is in Antarctic Circumpolar CurrentOn the way to “Iceberg Alley”, the main ice exit route on the White Continent

The constant movement of the great mass of ice will determine its marine life; Although BBC determined that the iceberg’s destiny was “to disintegrate and dry up until it disappears.” According to stretchanteam campaign leader ios he was on the surface of A23A, “Ice waterfalls are being created”, plus “a constant state of erosion”,

How long will A23a survive?

time of existence of A23A This will be determined by the temperature it passes through during movement, as excess heat in the air or water will cause ponds to form as the ice melts, which will flow through the iceberg, creating openings. About the cracks that will lead to separation.

The BBC predicts that caves and arches on the surface of the iceberg will collapse, leaving areas of submerged ice that will eat away at the edges of the huge mass of ice as it rises due to its buoyancy. Something he’s already been through. iceberg d28: It is located in the South Atlantic and has lost about a third of its surface.

“Dramatic and beautiful to photograph”

On Sunday, January 14, a ship from the Eyos expedition company sailed until it reached A23a and placed a drone on it. In this way the team was successful in admiring the 30 meter high iceberg. ,The photo taking was dramatic and beautiful“It’s surprisingly big,” said Eyos videographer Richard Sidey, according to DW. In fact, I don’t think we can imagine its size; We can know only thanks to science. It’s too big to take photos. “It extends as far as the eye can see in both directions,” he said.

Thanks to satellite visualization, the thickness can be measured and the surface can be controlled, which at some points exceeds 300 meters. The mass is in question, as it would decrease daily, although scientists estimate it would now be no more than a billion tons.

After how much time did A23a start running?

The world’s largest iceberg, also known as A23a, began its journey towards the waters of the South Atlantic after spending 2020 stranded off the coast of Antarctica. The large mass of ice broke off the Antarctic coast in 1986 and remained lodged in the Weddell Sea for more than 30 years.