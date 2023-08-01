Video – Geneviève de Fontenay, his granddaughter Adele crying: “I was the last person to see him”

France lost on 1 August 2023 One of its most emblematic symbols: Geneviève de Fontenay, Died at the age of 90. Guests on the show this Wednesday, January 17 luxury moments On C8, His two granddaughters, Adele and Agathe de FontenayHad come to narrate the painful experience of his last moments with his grandmother. ,I was the last person to see him two hours before he disappeared.”, Adele confided, still very upset. The young woman then explained that although Geneviève de Fontenay had been showing signs of decline in recent months, The reality of their loss was hard to accept, “She had been quite weak for two, three months, and she really wanted to go. But we did not want to accept it.”

Genevieve de Fontenay, who left his mark on generations of French people As chairwoman of the Miss France Committee, she was also known for her extremely strict character. “She wasn’t very gentle, we didn’t hug much.”, Adele admitted on set. However, in the last moments of his life, She showed some signs of affection towards her granddaughter, ,The final moments were quite poignant because…”, Adele admitted with difficulty, in tears on setBefore starting again: ,we hugged for two minutes, And when I left, I kind of had a presentation, I looked at her and we said hello.She was very impressed, she said.

This surprising proposal given to Sonia Rolland by Geneviève de Fontenay

shortly before their disappearance, Geneviève de Fontenay also made a surprise proposal to former Miss France Sonia Rolland, who was converting to cinema. film director an unexpected destinyThe 42-year-old filmmaker tells our colleagues, reminiscing about her career as Miss of paris Last January 3 he The former star of the symbolic TF1 competition has offered to lend her famous black and white hat to the actress who will play her in the film. An offer which was rejected by Sonia Rowland, politely replying: “You’re hard to play with, Genevieve. Who can play your character?”

