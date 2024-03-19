There are no restrictions on launching Bauer in Mexico

Diablos Rojos del Mexico acting president Othon Diaz said Trevor Bauer can participate in the Mexican Baseball League because he was not convicted of sexual assault.

Mexico City – The Pitcher United States of america trevor bauer he can play In Mexican Baseball League Because not convicted By sexual harassment allegationsaid on Tuesday ceo of red devil of mexico, othon diaz,

Bauer, the National League Cy Young winner, will play five games with the Diablos Rojos, one of Mexico’s most popular teams. One of those games will be this Sunday against the New York Yankees in a preseason exhibition game.

Mexican Red Devils president Othon Diaz confirmed that Trevor Bauer will take the field against the NY Yankees in an exhibition game. AP Photo/Fernando Llano

“If a player was convicted (of a crime) he wouldn’t be able to play, there are already limitations in place, meaning we can’t hire him,” Diaz told The Associated Press. “It’s not just a Diablo issue, it’s a league issue, it was voted on.”

According to the manager, Bauer will arrive in Mexico this weekend and pitch the first game of a two-game exhibition series against New York.

The 33-year-old Bauer was handed an unprecedented two-season ban without pay by commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the domestic violence policy after a San Diego woman accused him of hitting and sexually assaulting her, the pitcher said. Had rejected.

Through arbitration, the sanction was reduced to 194 games and Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023. Last season he played in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Pacific League.

Diaz said that the signing of Bauer would help them develop the Red Devils’ brand.

The manager said, “There are players who are very desirable from a sporting point of view, but we can’t sign them, neither us nor anyone in the league.”

Bauer announced on Monday on his X account, formerly Twitter, that he would play in Mexico.

“For example, Trevor’s post got almost 900,000 likes, which is an aspect we’re looking for influence in to grow the brand,” Diaz said. “We are the leader in the Mexican league, but we want to be the leader in the other most popular sports in Mexico, especially football.”

A legal settlement was reached between Bauer and the woman who accused him. Following his suspension, Bauer could sign or pitch to MLB teams.

Former Major League pitcher Roberto Osuna played with the Red Devils in 2021 and 22. The Mexican was suspended 75 games in 2018 for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.