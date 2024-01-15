Wait Until You See These New Photos of Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills’ josh allen And Hailee Steinfeld Show no signs of slowing down.

When canoodling pictures with Alan Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse The actress went viral last July, sending both Bill Mafia and Steinfeld fans crazy. At the time, Allen was enraged by the aggressive actions of the paparazzi, revealing on the Pardon My Take podcast last July that he felt “It’s a great feeling. Insecurity and no privacy.”

Although many didn’t think they would be able to survive the public scrutiny, it seems like the couple is getting more serious by the day.

osh allen and hailee steinfeld Getty Images/Canva

An insider recently told People,

“They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of this.”

But since the NFL season ended, we’ve been seeing Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in the spotlight more and more. The famous pair were spotted by paparazzi on Sunday attending the AFC Championship and holidaying together in Paris. There were rumors that Steinfeld and the Bills QB would make their red carpet debut at the Oscars (disappointingly, she attended the event alone).

However, it seems like Josh Allen is getting more comfortable with being in the public eye with his A-list girlfriend, and recent photos of the pair together prove it.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen look very happy in Los Angeles

The celebrity couple were photographed looking very much in love, talking and laughing with big smiles on their faces after a recent shopping trip in LA last Friday.

How cute are they?

We’re not sure if we’ve seen Josh Allen more relaxed and happy — certainly not in a long time, at least.

We don’t want to assume what’s in the cards for these two, but celebrity gossip often hints at it That Allen and Steinfeld may even get engaged in 2024.

The bottom line—It looks like Josh and Hailey are here to stay, and we’re on board.