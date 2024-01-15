These are the best exercises to gain muscles at home without using gym machines

Regular practice of physical exercise includes a wide range health facilities, both physically and mentally. From improving cardiovascular endurance strengthen muscles And increase flexibilityplays the game a fundamental role in general welfare Of the person. In this context, performing specific exercises to gain muscle at home, without using gym machines, is presented as an accessible and effective option for those who want Develop your strength and tone your body at your convenience Home,

The key to doing these exercises is devotion And this ups and downs To challenge our bodies and achieve the best results. In that sense, these are four essential exercises Which will help in toning our body without using gym machines.

squat

squat They are a fundamental exercise that works multiple muscle groups at the same time, including quadricepsThe buttocks And this lower back muscles, To do these correctly, stand with your legs spread. at shoulder height, Then, lower your body backwards as if you were going to sit, keeping your body straight back And looking forward. Bend your knees and then return to the starting position. You can gain weight by using this water bottles or weights corrected for increase intensity Exercise.

push up

push up These are excellent for strengthening muscles ChestThe shoulders And this triceps, Come into plank position with your hands at your sides. shoulder height And legs together or apart. Bend down, bending your body towards the ground stuck elbows Return to the starting position by stretching the body and then the arms. You can modify the difficulty of the exercise knee support on the ground or leg lift On an elevated surface.

strides

Progress They are an excellent choice for working the leg muscles, including quadricepsThe hamstring And this buttocks, To do these, step forward with one leg and bend both knees until they form a shape 90 degree angle, Then, return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg. You can increase the difficulty of the exercise by holding dumbbell in each hand or display side lung To work different leg muscles.

Iron

Iron It’s a full body exercise that strengthens muscles stomachThe weaponsThe shoulders And this Back, To do this, lie face down with your forearms on the floor and your elbows at shoulder height. Lift your body up to create a shape straight line Keep your abdominals contracted from head to heels. hold this position for several seconds And then returns to the starting position. You can vary the difficulty of the exercises raise an arm or leg While maintaining plank position.

With these four basic exercises and a few modifications, you can create a effective training routine To strengthen and tone your body without the need for special equipment.