“Chizza”: the unprecedented combination of pizza and fried chicken that KFC will add to its menu for the United States

KFC’s long-awaited culinary fusion, “Chizza”, promises to be a unique dining experience in the United States that combines the best of two worlds. (KFC)

KFC menu innovation comes to the United States with the introduction of “pizza”, a unique fusion that combines the flavors Pizza And this fried chicken, designed to satisfy the most demanding and curious people. This unique dish, which will hit the US market next Monday, is made of two fillets covered in marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni.

as announced kfca series related to a group Yum! BrandsThe pizza It has previously been praised as an “international success” in various countries, including Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain And Mexicowith philippines Became the first to introduce it in 2015.

Fox Business indicated that this innovative product will be offered on a limited basis and will be available individually and in combos with fries and a medium drink. kfc will also promote the arrival of pizza Through a pop-up “Chizeria”, which will be in its restaurant located New YorkOffering free samples during the afternoon of Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24.

Furthermore, introduction of pizza In usa happens after a few weeks david gibbsCEO of Yum! BrandsWill announce a series of exciting initiatives for the first quarter, including the innovation of “Smashed Potato Bowls”, the first bowl innovation since 2019, and the launch of the first loyalty program. kfc in country.

New York Post shed light on kfc This was about 40% of the total revenue 7.076 billion dollars Of Yum! Brands in 2023, pointing out the importance of the chain within the group’s portfolio, which also includes the brands Taco Bell, pizza Hut And Adaat Burger Grill,

pizza evokes the famous “double down,” a sandwich that uses two chicken tenders as bread for cheese, bacon and sauce, and which also had brief availability on American menus last year. The move toward menu innovation follows the viral popularity of the chicken sandwich. Popeyes In 2019, which prompted many fast food chains to introduce new variations chicken sandwichInvolved Burger King And Taco Bell,

CEO of Yum! Brands announce exciting initiatives including loyalty program for KFC. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

The chain has several thousand locations usaBut 87% Of all the restaurants in kfc are found in other countries, highlighting their global reach and popularity.

People pointed to the arrival of pizza Confirms the innovative spirit not only for the US market kfc In terms of its gastronomic offerings, but it also responds to current consumer trends that demand unique and surprising culinary experiences. drink Blackberry Lemonade It will temporarily return to stores across the country, complementing the culinary experience offered with the company’s launch pizza,