These stars who proudly display their flaws

The year 2023 is full of natural celebrity selfies, makeup no-makeup The complete abandonment of makeup on the red carpet or even by stars like Pamela Anderson. there is no doubt that Empowerment Femininity today translates into accepting yourself as you are, without any tricks, without always trying to hide imperfections. And this new year is going to continue this movement as the growing number of stars proudly display their flaws in front of their millions of subscribers.

A strong message of feminine power that proves that yes, we can free ourselves from society’s dictates to be “presentable” in all circumstances and ignore our age spots, blemishes or even You can take responsibility for your dark circles.

Selena Gomez, Pamela Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown: these stars who free themselves from the gaze of others

Freeing yourself from the gaze of others is a daily struggle for some people. Especially for celebrities who grew up in the spotlight and whose slightest movements or physical changes were scrutinized. Selena Gomez talks about this topic in 2022 glamor uk : “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I just wanted to be myself – the thing that makes me unique That’s what makes me unique. I’m beautiful (…) When I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my confidence completely changed.”

For her part, Pamela Anderson feels that “there is beauty in self-acceptance, imperfection and love”, she declared. Today, A mantra that inspired her to stop wearing makeup and embrace natural makeup: “I’m a lot more comfortable in my skin, but I’m also in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I found that I tell myself, ‘I’m going to do this.’ Challenge their idea of ​​beauty.”

Same fight for Millie Bobby Brown. In March 2023, she invited her subscribers to “embrace your imperfections” in a candid video in which the young actress showed off her acne spots.