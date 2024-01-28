Tigres give prospect Cole Keith a six-year extension

The Tigers made history with an unusual future investment, giving infielder prospect Colt Keith a long-term contract ahead of his long-awaited debut in the majors.
The agreement, announced by the Tigers on Sunday morning, guarantees the team $28,642,500 million over the next six seasons. second best possibility and of tigers mlb number 22, It includes a $2 million signing bonus with club options and ladders from 2030 to 2032 that could bring the total contract value to $82 million over nine years.
Here are the details of the contract, courtesy of the Tigers:
• 2024: $2.5 million
• 2025: $3.5 million
• 2026: $4 million
• 2027: $4 million
• 2028: $5 million
• 2029: $5 million
• 2030: $10 million (club option)
• 2031: $13 million (club option)
• 2032: $15 million (club option)
It is the most lucrative contract signed by a Tigers player without playing a single game in the Major Leagues. It is the first contract signed by Tiger before his MLB debut since he rejected Major League Baseball contracts for amateur draft selections a decade earlier.
Since beginning his time in professional baseball in the Rookie League in 2021 until finishing the 2023 season in Triple-A, Colt Keith has recorded a batting line of .300/.382/.512 with 167 runs, 277 hits, 60 doubles. Is of. , 11 triples, 38 home runs, 164 RBI, 123 walks, 229 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases in 239 games.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball