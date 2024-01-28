Tigres give prospect Cole Keith a six-year extension

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 64 Views

The Tigers made history with an unusual future investment, giving infielder prospect Colt Keith a long-term contract ahead of his long-awaited debut in the majors.

The agreement, announced by the Tigers on Sunday morning, guarantees the team $28,642,500 million over the next six seasons. second best possibility and of tigers mlb number 22, It includes a $2 million signing bonus with club options and ladders from 2030 to 2032 that could bring the total contract value to $82 million over nine years.

Here are the details of the contract, courtesy of the Tigers:

• 2024: $2.5 million

• 2025: $3.5 million

• 2026: $4 million

• 2027: $4 million

• 2028: $5 million

• 2029: $5 million

• 2030: $10 million (club option)

• 2031: $13 million (club option)

• 2032: $15 million (club option)

It is the most lucrative contract signed by a Tigers player without playing a single game in the Major Leagues. It is the first contract signed by Tiger before his MLB debut since he rejected Major League Baseball contracts for amateur draft selections a decade earlier.

Since beginning his time in professional baseball in the Rookie League in 2021 until finishing the 2023 season in Triple-A, Colt Keith has recorded a batting line of .300/.382/.512 with 167 runs, 277 hits, 60 doubles. Is of. , 11 triples, 38 home runs, 164 RBI, 123 walks, 229 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases in 239 games.

(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Panama team’s top scorer Luis Tejada dies at the age of 41. tudn football

Panama Football Federation (FEPAFUT) Confirmed and expressed regret over the surprising death of luis tejadaTop …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved