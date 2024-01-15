These were Erling Haaland’s five goals in the FA Cup; Kevin De Bruyne did his show

erling holland He is a terrible scorer, this Tuesday he scored a tremendous re-poker in the round of 16 fa cup against him lutton town As a visitor.

The Norwegians needed only 3 minutes to start the scoring, Holland took advantage of the overflow of Kevin De Bruyne for him to make it 1-0 Manchester City. Erling came to close the clamp.

The second (minute 18) had the same participants, but this time Belgium took the lead thanks to the counter-attack and got under the feet of the Norwegian goalkeeper.

Holland written by him hat trick again with the help of debruinAn indispensable pairing that would later keep Manchester City in fourth place.

And without making a change, the Norwegian scored his fifth goal of the game, but this time from Bernardo Silva’s pass.

Haaland scored 5 goals for the second time in a Manchester City shirt. The first was against Leipzig for the UCL in March 2023. this is complete nonsense

erling holland just sent the bill luton And he completed the collection in England: since he arrived in that country and participated in all the competitions, he has faced 22 rivals.

