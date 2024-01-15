Four WhatsApp tools so that no one knows you are connected

WhatsApp users have various options to increase their privacy and become practically invisible within the platform. (pictorial image infobae)

With over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world due to its ease of use and security. But the versatility that has allowed it to be used for both personal and work purposes has also made many people seek to maintain high discretion when using the application.

let’s remember this The application allows you to know when a person read a message or last logged inWhich can be a problem for those who, for one reason or another, depending on the configuration, do not want this information to be available to their contacts or even strangers.

fortunately, Meta’s proprietary platform offers a wide range of options To keep this data out of the reach of other users, any interactions within the app can be hidden as much as possible.

whatsapp user They have various options to increase your privacy And become practically invisible when using the platform. Furthermore, it should be noted that you can choose the people who are affected by these devices.

In other words, it is possible Hide our information from everyone or only some peopleTypically for profiles that are not in the contact list.

These four functions are designed for this task And most importantly, to activate these you do not need to download third-party applications and you only need to have the latest version of WhatsApp.

Furthermore, it should be borne in mind that the first two configurations Can be done from privacy section Found in the Settings section of the app.

One of the most notable options is Hide last connection time in app, To activate it you need to:

There is an option in the privacy window last time and online time Select this.

decide between available options To hide: Everyone, Nobody, My Contacts, My Contacts and Except.

Also in this section You can define who can see when you are onlineHowever in this case you can choose between all and the same as last time.

It is possible to disable this function So that contacts don’t see read receipts And be able to access any message without the other user knowing. This is especially useful when you don’t want to respond to a specific chat.

To activate it it is necessary:

in privacy Select read receipt option ,

Deactivate Program.

When you close this tool You won’t be able to see other people’s read receiptsWhereas group chats will always receive confirmation.

For those who want to Make your name disappear from your user profile, They can do this by removing their name from the profile box. However, the application will ask you to enter some attribute to identify yourself, and for this you can use a special Unicode code.

The process of deleting this information requires:

open whatsapp web ,

click on profile picture ,

click on edit name button With pencil icon.

reach next unicode code website : www.compart.com/en/unicode/U+2800.

copy box (white space symbol) that appears between quotation marks.

paste the code in the blank name box On WhatsApp.

application Will find out that something is writtenAnd will allow you to save blank code as a name, where at first glance nothing will appear,

It is also possible to choose who can see the profile photo, for this it is necessary:

enter the whatsapp settings ,

Choose Account options ,

to do Click on Privacy, and click on the Profile Photo option there. Here you can see the options available to choose from.

There is no option to hide this mode yet, but there are some tricks. For example, You can disable Wi-Fi or data connection Write more messages. When this is done, it should be sent and then Internet access should be restored again.