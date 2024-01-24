They joined a Ford F-100 and a Mustang to create a very special pickup

An American decided to mix the Ford F-100 pickup with the Mustang and turn them into this interesting model.

Raise For example, existing vehicles such as the current Ford F-100 are increasingly incorporating elements from other segments. They try to please and entice with a more holistic approach than a sedan or SUV, but inherit as many parts and design features from other markets to present an end product that doesn’t disappoint and Which anyone can run.

Just as trucks today get the same comfort and safety equipment as any premium car, they do the same on a mechanical level, with blocks 250 horse power flat And with versions (some Limited, others Standard) that leave small sports cars in bad shape.

That’s why combining the best of both worlds can create a unique model that many people will want to have in their garage. That’s why brands are looking favorably on the homemade modifications that fans create in unison, such as, in this case, a pickup truck’s chassis with the nose and engine of a high-end sports car.

And yes: The transformation of an iconic American sports car into a gorgeous pickup truck has stunned the four-wheeled world. named as mustang truck gt100This gem of engineering blends the essence of the legendary muscle car wild horse with pickup strength ch-100Two emblematic and symbolic of automotive history Ford Motor Company.

Mustang Truck GT100, a very sporty pickup

The author or those responsible for the extraordinary change Cal Richard, who chose the 2007 Ford Mustang GT as a starting point. They chose to preserve the chassis, distinctive cabin and powerful engine 4.6 naturally aspirated V8 with 305 hp. With that, he ushered in a transformation that will be unforgettable.

The magic of the Mustang Truck GT100 lies in the skillful integration of the elements 1955 Ford F-100, Richard carefully installed these components onto the sports car platform, achieving a unique fusion that reflects the best of both worlds.

Typical results can be seen through images; A masterpiece of automotive engineering, where the sporting essence of the Mustang is combined with the versatility and impressive presence of the F-100.

Stylistically, the vehicle displays a neo-retro design carefully adapted to preserve the essence of both models. Inside, for example, it’s a mix as it borrows a good portion of the Mustang’s cabin but retains elements of the pickup, with details from 2007 and 1955 presented in a warm integration.

It should be noted that the Mustang truck pays homage to its heritage with GT100-like details The front lights and the distinctive front grille are elements inherited from the sports car. As if that wasn’t enough, it also has additional details, such as a bonnet opening, a large front apron and a striking rear spoiler, which contribute to its visual appeal.

In this Video You can see the Truck GT100 in motion, revealing its imposing presence and the powerful roar of its engine. This is a vehicle that goes beyond the traditional sports arena. The Mustang Truck GT100 stands as a unique blend of two eras, capturing the timeless essence of Ford in every detail.