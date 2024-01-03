They recorded Uruguay’s president relaxing on the street without an escort (video)

President of Uruguay, louis lacalle pauWas caught relaxing on the road with a friend in a public parking lot.
Lakel Pouw shares and talks calmly with a friend as passersby approach to ask for a photo or two.
The photos have gone viral because of the president’s spontaneity and the question of whether other Latin American presidents can do the same.
The President of Uruguay, like any other citizen, meets people on the street alone and without any escort. Something Maduro will never be able to do. One who does not know should not be afraid of it. pic.twitter.com/urFxXSlB5x
– cocando.com (@cocando) 10 February 2024
