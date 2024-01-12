They reveal the two questions billionaire Jeff Bezos asks before hiring a potential employee LaPatilla.com





A former interviewer of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos revealed that the billionaire, who turns 60 on Friday, January 12, takes a very unique approach to selecting the right candidate.

By Daily Star

Free translation of lapatilla.com

Ann Hyatt, who was Bezos’ favorite at the turn of the millennium, shared the business mogul’s strategy during a job interview. Speaking on a television show, Hyatt said Bezos had two unique questions to help him choose the right team around him.

The revelation revealed that despite being one of the most successful men in the world, his approach to building his empire is simpler than you might think. And, in Ms. Hiatt’s case, her quick thinking paid off when asked these circular questions, as the no-nonsense employer hired her on the spot.

Speaking on CNBC’s Make It, Ms. Hiatt spoke candidly about the Amazon founder’s approach to finding the right person for the job.

In 2002 he had a quick meeting with the Big Boss after a series of short interviews for a junior assistant position.

She said he began his questions with a bit of surprise and asked her to “estimate the number of panes of glass in downtown Seattle.”

Read more in Daily Star