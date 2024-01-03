They say goodbye to a young Cuban who died in Jatibonico, Sancti Spiritus

Cubans say goodbye on social networks to a young father who died in an accident in Jatibonico, Sancti Spiritus.

User Lisadiel Herrera wrote goodbye words for him and explained in the comments section that the boy had an accident on a tractor in which he died.

“Today is a sad day as a friend and brother has passed away for all of us who had the privilege of knowing him, a happy-go-lucky man and a good father, God bless you brother, you will be greatly missed. EPD chemo,” he said.

Dozens of people mourned his early departure.

“EPD. How sad, how small. “My condolences to the family and friends”; Some Cubans said, “EPD is the sorrow of losing a dear friend like you.”

“I had the privilege of sharing with this great friend, without words to express all his qualities, I will only remember his jokes and his smile, my friend, may you rest in eternal peace, may God keep you in holy glory, ” someone added.

Last year, more than 700 people lost their lives as a result of traffic accidents in Cuba.

The government said there was a 13% decline in the number of accidents and a 7% decline in the number of injuries compared to the previous year.

However, according to Colonel Roberto Rodríguez, head of the specialized traffic body of the National Revolutionary Police Directorate General, 729 people were killed in that period.