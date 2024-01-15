“They were hooking up”: Heath Ledger hid a secret until the grave

Be it common people or celebrities – everyone has some secrets which they keep till the end, some people even take those secrets to their grave. Being no exception to this fact, the late, great Method actor Heath Ledger had a few secrets of his own. However, one of his secrets was in the latter category where he took the secret to his grave.

It was a mystery that Ledger was not in a relationship with anyone else, shortly before his untimely death due to a drug overdose. Avengers: Age of Ultron Sisters of actress Elizabeth Olsen. And although the reason why it was kept a secret is unknown to this day, there were some consequences to dating Heath Ledger after his sudden demise.

Heath Ledger was reportedly dating Elizabeth Olsen’s sister before his death

Throughout his life, Heath Ledger was linked to several women, with reports citing him being in relationships with them. The list notably included Michelle Williams, Lisa Zane, Christina Cauchi, Heather Graham and Naomi Watts, all of whose relationships with the late star became public.

However, there was still one person like that dark Knight The actor was reportedly involved in an intimate relationship, although the man did not make news headlines despite being linked to Ledger when he was alive.

This person was none other than a famous person from Marvel wandavision Mary-Kate Olsen, elder sister of actress Elizabeth Olsen. According to reports, the pair were together for more than a while, and were reportedly linked to their love “To have a party.” According to what an insider told People:

“Mary-Kate and Heath were dating for three months before Heath died. They were hooking up, but neither of them were particularly interested in making it special. They had a bond that was based on partying, and they had similar interests in partying… like, where they liked to hang out in New York, what time they wanted to go out. He just had that sensibility.”

The pair were first seen having lunch with some friends in the summer of 2006, when Ledger was staying at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. An eyewitness to the incident even claimed: “Mary-Kate made him laugh a lot.”

These reports of the late actor and the former actress seeing each other were further confirmed after Heath Ledger’s sudden and devastating demise in 2008; A situation which led to prying into his personal life, as a result of which the secret reached the public and is no longer a secret.

However, much of Ledger’s life was put at risk due to the investigation, a major part of which involved Mary-Kate Olsen being suspected of assisting in the late legend’s death.

Mary-Kate Olsen denies supplying drugs to Heath Ledger

The mystery of Olsen and Ledger allegedly being in a relationship before her death has been further fueled by reports that Olsen received 2 phone calls from masseuse Diana Wolozin on the same day Volozhin found Lazar unconscious in his home.

According to reports (via People ), this happened because Volozhin used speed dial on Ledger’s number to call an emergency, which led to the former actress calling. Responding, Olsen is alleged to have told Volozhin that she would call her security people in New York for help.

Additionally, all of these incidents led Mary-Kate Olsen to be suspected of providing drugs to Heath Ledger, which led to his accidental drug overdose, as the pair allegedly smoked Marlboro Reds, according to eyewitnesses. did.

According to what police confirmed to The Associated Press (via The Guardian), Olsen allegedly sought immunity from prosecution before cooperating with the investigation into Ledger’s death, thereby pre-empting the investigation. More fuel was added to the raging fire.

However, Olsen denied all of these claims through a statement released by her lawyers which said: “(Mary-Kate Olsen) had no involvement with the drugs found in Heath Ledger’s home or his body, and she does not know where she obtained them.

But Heath Ledger was gone by then and took all these untold secrets with him to the grave, resulting in the matter finally being put to rest.