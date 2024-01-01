This drone with GPS, 4K camera and top low battery is at a clearance price

let’s talk about le-idea37, a drone with good features, as it includes a 4K camera, a two-axis gimbal, a GPS positioning system as well as assisted flight and automatic home return. All this makes it more than an interesting device and the best part is that you can buy it for less than €260. Below, we tell you all the details about its features and you will definitely be surprised by it.

Fun flights with stable recording and great battery

One of its major sections is the presence of the system GPS positioning. It is responsible for accurately recording and locating position while flying. This way, if you lose signal or run out of battery, you will always have the option to return to the starting point. It is also used to trace flight routes, record them and complete the entire route automatically. Furthermore, it is controlled using its application and 5 GHz WiFi connectivity.

Also worth noting is the presence of a camera equipped with a two-axis gimbal that is capable of capturing 4K images and 2.5K videos. To achieve the best quality, it includes electronic image stabilization, which is responsible for reducing blur during flight. To capture and record, it is best to choose an SD card which you have to purchase separately.